AI Contractors at Meta Could See Users' Personal Data, Including Selfies Multiple contractors reported that they could view details, including phone numbers, email addresses, and hobbies.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Meta hires outside contractors to read and review real conversations between users and its chatbot.
  • A new report claims that these workers repeatedly saw Meta AI chats that contained personal data.
  • Two workers said that they saw selfies that users sent to the chatbot.

Meta's AI training may have exposed your personal information to contract workers.

To fine-tune its AI models, Meta hires outside contractors to read conversations between users and its chatbot, which has one billion monthly active users as of May, according to the company. Now, some contractors are claiming to have viewed personal data while reading and reviewing exchanges.

Four contract workers hired through training companies Outlier and Alignerr told Business Insider that they repeatedly saw Meta AI chats that contained the user's name, phone number, email address, gender, hobbies, and personal details. The information was either included in the text of a conversation by a user, which Meta's privacy policy warns against, or it was given to contractors by Meta, which placed the personal data alongside chat histories.

Related: Meta Takes on ChatGPT By Releasing a Standalone AI App: 'A Long Journey'

One worker said that they saw personal information in more than half of the thousands of chats they reviewed per week. Two other workers claimed to have seen selfies that users from the U.S. and India sent to the chatbot.

Other big tech companies, like Google and OpenAI, have asked contractors to train AI in a similar manner and tackle comparable projects, but two of the contract workers who also juggled tasks for other clients claimed that Meta's tasks were more likely to include personal information.

All of the contractors expressed that users engaged in personal discussions with Meta's AI chatbot, ranging from flirting with the chatbot to talking about people and problems in their lives. Sometimes, users would incorporate personal information into these interactions, adding their locations and job titles, which the contractors were later able to see.

Related: 'The Market Is Hot': Here's How Much a Typical Meta Employee Makes in a Year

While the situation may pose a significant data privacy risk, Meta claims that it has imposed "strict" measures around employees and contractors who see personal data.

"We intentionally limit what personal information they see, and we have processes and guardrails in place instructing them how to handle any such information they may encounter," a Meta spokesperson told Business Insider.

Meta has plans to invest heavily in AI. The company committed $66 billion to $72 billion in 2025 for AI infrastructure.

Related: 'Largest Data Breach in History': Apple, Google, and Meta Passwords Reportedly Among 16 Billion Stolen in Massive Hack

Join top CEOs, founders and operators at the Level Up conference to unlock strategies for scaling your business, boosting revenue and building sustainable success.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Plans

How to Write a Business Plan 101

This guide to writing a business plan will outline the most important parts and what should be included in an effective plan.

Business Culture

Are You Recognizing Your Employees? If Not, They're Twice as Likely to Quit

Recognition can help make significant strides in rebuilding employee trust, motivation and long-term commitment. It's a business strategy that we need now more than ever.

By Anthony Knierim
Franchise

She Switched Careers and Jumped Into a 'Male-Dominated' Industry. Two Years Later, She's Making $1 Million in Annual Revenue.

When Rochelle Hendricks jumped into a new career, she bet on herself and brought her family along.

By Carl Stoffers
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Personal Finance

This AI-Powered Stock Tool Helps You Build a Smarter Portfolio

Sterling Stock Picker offers personalized investment advice for life.

By Entrepreneur Store
Growing a Business

HR Tech Can Transform Businesses, But Many CEOs Are Hesitant to Invest in It. Here's How HR Leaders Can Prove Its ROI.

Struggling to justify HR tech spend? For SMBs, every dollar counts. This means justifying a strong ROI is paramount to advancing people strategy.

By Brent LaBathe