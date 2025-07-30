In a letter published on Wednesday, the Meta CEO said that the company's goal is to bring personal superintelligence to everyone.

Mark Zuckerberg outlined Meta's vision for AI in a letter published on Wednesday on Meta's website that says the company's vision is to bring superintelligence, or AI that surpasses human intelligence in reasoning, memory, and knowledge, into every individual's hands. The Meta CEO stated that superintelligence has the potential to kickstart "a new era of personal empowerment" where people will have "greater agency" to shape the world.

"I am extremely optimistic that superintelligence will help humanity accelerate our pace of progress," Zuckerberg wrote in the letter.

Meta has made notable investments in its superintelligence push, offering some new hires over $200 million in compensation to join the effort. Last month, Zuckerberg announced the creation of a new Meta Superintelligence Labs team, which featured researchers poached from leading AI companies like OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic.

In the letter, Zuckerberg wrote that at Meta, the target is not to automate or change the workforce, but "to bring personal intelligence to everyone" first, and give individuals the power to change their own lives with it. He wrote that "personal superintelligence" would be the most useful tool to help people create and connect, allowing them to achieve their personal goals.

This vision, he wrote, differs from "others in the industry" who suggest that superintelligence should first automate all work, and "then humanity will live on a dole of its output."

For example, Tamay Besiroglu, the CEO of Mechanize, an AI startup backed by Google, told Business Insider earlier this month that the company aims to use AI to automate every job, starting with software engineering.

Meanwhile, other industry leaders have indicated that AI will impact the workforce, transforming the types of jobs that are required. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told CNBC last month that AI would result in "fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today and more people doing other types of jobs." Plus, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang predicted this month that AI would change "100% of everybody's jobs."

Zuckerberg also predicted in the letter that personal devices like AI glasses would become humanity's "primary computing devices" because they can "see what we see, hear what we hear, and interact with us throughout the day."

Meta is a market leader in smart glasses, holding over 60% of the global market share last year. Since debuting in October 2023, the $299 Ray-Ban Meta glasses have sold more than two million pairs, with sales tripling in the first half of this year compared to last year.

The company is developing new products, too. Meta introduced its $499 Oakley Meta AI glasses last month, and high-fashion Prada AI glasses are planned for the future, per CNBC.

