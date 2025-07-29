This Meta Product Unexpectedly Tripled in Revenue Over the Past Year: 'Major Milestones' Sales for the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses have skyrocketed, leading others in Big Tech, including Apple and Google, to work on their own frames.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Eyewear company EssilorLuxottica partnered with Meta to produce the bestselling Ray-Ban Meta glasses and the Oakley Meta glasses.
  • The glasses allow users to take photos and videos, make calls, and interact with Meta AI.
  • EssilorLuxottica says sales of the Ray-Ban Meta glasses have more than tripled in the first half of the year, contributing to the company’s 7.3% revenue growth.

The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses were an unexpected success, selling two million pairs since debuting in October 2023. Last year, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that demand for the glasses "is still outpacing our ability to build them." The company has plans to sell 10 million glasses each year by the end of 2026.

Now eyewear company EssilorLuxottica, which partnered with Meta to produce the Ray-Ban Meta glasses, says that sales of the eyewear have more than tripled in the first half of the year, compared to the same time last year, and significantly contributed to the company's overall revenue.

Related: Mark Zuckerberg Revealed His Vision for Smart Glasses at Meta Connect — and It Involves Holograms: 'Beginning of a Big Thing'

In its latest earnings report on Monday, EssilorLuxottica stated that the glasses contributed to its overall sales of $16.25 billion in the first half of the year, a 7.3% increase from last year. The company said in the earnings report that the Ray-Ban Meta glasses were the No. 1 bestselling AI glasses on the global market, experiencing "category-defining success."

"We are leading the transformation of glasses as the next computing platform," Francesco Milleri, chairman and CEO of EssilorLuxottica, and Paul du Saillant, deputy CEO of the company, jointly stated in the earnings report.

The Ray-Ban Meta glasses are so popular that last month, Meta announced a sportier, waterproof version, the Oakley Meta glasses, also in partnership with EssilorLuxottica, and acquired a stake worth $3.5 billion in the eyewear company, signaling a long-term investment. The Oakley Meta frames have sold out on Meta's site at the time of writing.

Milleri and du Saillant cited "the success of Ray-Ban Meta" and "the launch of Oakley Meta" as "major milestones" for EssilorLuxottica in the earnings report.

Both the $299 Ray-Ban Meta and the $499 Oakley Meta glasses allow users to take photos and videos, make calls, send text messages through voice commands, interact with Meta AI, and play music. The Oakley Meta frames are a step up from the Ray-Ban Meta glasses, with higher-resolution recording, better speakers, and a 40% longer battery life lasting up to eight hours.

Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Meta is also reportedly working to expand its smart glasses portfolio by developing a pair of high-fashion AI glasses with Prada. Prada renewed an eyewear licensing agreement with EssilorLuxottica for the next ten years in December.

Related: Apple Is Reportedly Developing AI Smart Glasses to Compete with Meta and Google

Meanwhile, other major tech companies, including Apple and Google, are preparing to enter the smart glasses market following Meta's success. Bloomberg reported earlier this year that Apple is working on smart glasses that could be released by the end of 2026, and is preparing to differentiate the glasses with a new chip that could elevate their performance.

While Apple works behind the scenes, Google made a formal announcement in May that it was committing $150 million to develop AI glasses with Warby Parker. The glasses will have AI features, like translating from one language to another in real-time, and are expected to launch next year.

Join top CEOs, founders and operators at the Level Up conference to unlock strategies for scaling your business, boosting revenue and building sustainable success.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

They Opened a Restaurant During the Pandemic — But Locals Showed Up, and Celebrities Followed. Now, It's Thriving.

Barry Dakake, Marco Cicione and Yassine Lyoubi discuss how a longtime friendship became a business, how they built media buzz without a budget and how they make locals feel like VIPs.

By Shawn P. Walchef
Growing a Business

Retailers Are Strapped for Time, Money and People. Here's How AI Can Offer a Helping Hand

For retailers and entrepreneurs who are stretched thin, support is increasingly available in the form of AI and automation

By Dax Dasilva
Starting a Business

How to Develop the Mindset for a Billion-Dollar Success, According to Raising Cane's CEO

Todd Graves was turned down by every bank in town when he started. Here, he sits down to share his mentality on success, leadership and building a billion-dollar brand.

By Jason Feifer
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Living

You've Earned a Break (And 10 Bottles of Wine)

Choose every bottle and get them shipped to your door for less than $9 apiece.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

AI Will Create More Millionaires in the Next 5 Years Than the Internet Did in 2 Decades, According to Nvidia's CEO

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that AI enables people to create new things, generating more opportunities to produce revenue.

By Sherin Shibu