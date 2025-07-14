In a new interview, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says AI is "the greatest technology equalizer" the world has ever seen — and that "100% of everybody's jobs will be changed" as a result.

Huang told CNN's Fareed Zakaria on Sunday that AI was an "equalizer," meaning that it "lifts" people who aren't well-versed in technology to be able to use it. Huang said ChatGPT, an AI chatbot with over 500 million global weekly users, was an example of how people can easily use AI with little to no formal training in interacting with it.

"Look at how many people are using ChatGPT for the very first time," Huang told Zakaria. "And the first time you use it, you're getting something out of it… AI empowers people; it lifts people."

Related: Here Are the 10 Highest-Paying Jobs with the Lowest Risk of Being Replaced By AI: 'Safest Jobs Right Now'

AI results in people being able to do more with the technology than they would have without it, Huang said. He elaborated that he was "certain" that the "work that we do in our jobs" would be dramatically transformed due to AI.

Huang, who has been leading Nvidia as CEO since co-founding it in 1993, said his own work has changed because of AI.

"The work will change," Huang said in the interview. "My job has already changed. The work that I do has changed, but I'm still doing my job."

Huang said that "some" jobs would be lost because of AI, but "many" jobs would be created thanks to the technology. He predicted that AI would result in productivity gains across industries, lifting society as a whole.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images

Huang's predictions are less dire than those of Dario Amodei, the CEO of $61.5 billion AI startup Anthropic. In May, Amodei told Axios that within the next five years, AI could wipe out half of all entry-level white-collar jobs and cause unemployment to rise to 10% to 20%. In March, he stated that AI would write "all of the code" for companies within a year.

Adam Dorr, research director at the think tank RethinkX, stated that by 2045, AI and robotics could make human jobs obsolete.

"We don't have that long to get ready for this," Dorr told The Guardian last week. "We know it's going to be tumultuous."

Related: 'Fully Replacing People': A Tech Investor Says These Two Professions Should Be the Most Wary of AI Taking Their Jobs