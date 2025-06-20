"Massive datasets" have been emerging every few weeks, according to a new report.

Almost all major platforms were affected by a massive breach, including datasets from Apple, Google, Facebook, Telegram, GitHub, and other platforms (government, too), according to Cybernews.

Cybernews reports that 30 databases have been stolen (social media, VPN logins, corporate and developer platforms), exposing 16 billion passwords, calling it "one of the largest data breaches in history."

The outlet also says that "massive datasets" have been emerging every few weeks, though this is the first reporting of the hack. Cybernews does note that Wired reported in May about a "mysterious database" being exposed with 184 million records — a "trove of breached data" that included logins for Google, Meta, and Apple.

But 184 million is a lot less than 16 billion, which the outlet claims is the actual scope of the breach.

Tom's Guide is running a live blog about the incident and notes several ways people can protect themselves from scammers, including enabling two-factor authentication (2FA), which makes it much more difficult for hackers to get into your accounts, and using a password manager to help keep your information secure.

Want to know if your email has been exposed? Check out the website, Have I Been Pwned, which will tell you if you've been affected by a data breach (and how many times).

Regardless, it's time to change your password.