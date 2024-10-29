Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Think You Can Hack Into Apple Intelligence Servers? Apple Is Paying Up to $1 Million If You Can. Apple is hoping to find vulnerabilities in three main areas.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • Apple announced a new security research challenge for hackers — and the company is paying up to $1 million.
  • Apple is trying to protect its Private Cloud Compute (PCC) servers.

Last week, Apple posted about a new security research challenge for hackers to try and test the security of the company's servers that host its just-launched Apple Intelligence features.

If you're successful, you could earn up to $1 million.

Related: Hackers Targeted a $12 Billion Cybersecurity Company With a Deepfake of Its CEO. This 1 Small Detail Made It Unsuccessful.

Apple is trying to protect its Private Cloud Compute (PCC) servers, which will process some Apple Intelligence requests, from bad actors and cyberattacks, ZDNet reports.

The company is looking to identify vulnerability in three main areas: accidental data disclosures, external compromises from user requests, and physical or internal access, according to the outlet.

Apple's guide, Private Cloud Compute Security Guide, explains the ins and outs of how PCC works for anyone who thinks they can hack into the system. ZDNet notes that Apple tested the system with internal experts and other researchers in the lead-up to Apple Intelligence's launch on Monday.

If you think you have what it takes, here is how much Apple is paying and why:

Remote attack on request data:

  • Arbitrary code execution with arbitrary entitlements - $1,000,000
  • Access to a user's request data or sensitive information about the user's requests outside the trust boundary - $250,000

Attack on request data from a privileged network position:

  • Access to a user's request data or other sensitive information about the user outside the trust boundary - $150,000
  • Ability to execute unattested code - $100,000
  • Accidental or unexpected data disclosure due to deployment or configuration issue - $50,000

For more information on the challenge, click here.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

Don't Wait For Disaster to Strike — These 5 Preventive Measures Can Protect Your Business From All Kinds of Risk

In a landscape where cyberattacks, regulatory fines and reputation threats loom large, proactive risk management is not just an option — it's essential for long-term success.

By Randy Sadler
Business News

For Less than $50K You Can Start a BooXkeeping Franchise

A BooXkeeping franchise maximizes profitability by creating a network of small-business customers to make bookkeeping, financial data entry, reporting, and billing services as efficient and easy as possible.

By Matthew Goldstein
Business News

You Have One Month Left to Buy a House, According to Barbara Corcoran. Here's Why.

"If you are planning on waiting a year and seeing where interest rates go, you are out of your mind," Corcoran said.

By Erin Davis
Business News

'Unfair and Unjust': JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Says Federal Banking Regulations Are 'Hurting Companies'

Dimon said it is "time to fight back" against federal regulations at a conference on Monday.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

How NFL Star Quarterback Kyler Murray Shut Down Internet Trolls and Turned His Love of Gaming Into a 'Call of Duty' Partnership

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback explains how he silenced critics and teamed up with the Call of Duty Endowment program to pursue his passion.

By Leo Zevin
Career

Personal Accountability Will Push You Forward and Help You Grow in Business and in Life — Here's How to Practice It

There is a startling lack of personal accountability today. Exercising personal accountability will push you forward both personally and professionally.

By Collin Williams