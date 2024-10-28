Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Hackers Targeted a $12 Billion Cybersecurity Company With a Deepfake of Its CEO. Here's Why Small Details Made It Unsuccessful. The hackers sent a deepfake audio of the CEO to dozens of employees.

By Sherin Shibu

Key Takeaways

  • Deepfake audio scams are reaching the highest levels of organizations.
  • Wiz CEO Assaf Rappaport shared on Monday that hackers tried to steal credentials from his employees with a deepfake audio of his voice.
  • Employees knew it wasn't him because the deepfake audio was based on a clip of him giving a speech, and he speaks differently in daily life.

Wiz, a cybersecurity startup valued at $12 billion, recently experienced a deepfake attack that was thwarted because employees knew how the CEO usually speaks.

Wiz CEO Assaf Rappaport explained at TechCrunch Disrupt on Monday that hackers manipulated audio of his voice and sent a voice message to dozens of his team members to steal login credentials. The credential-based attack, if successful, would have allowed the hackers to gain access to Wiz's internal systems and steal its data.

Even though deepfake audio has become more convincing, Rappaport's team knew the message was fake because it was based on a clip of the CEO giving a speech — and that is not how he speaks in his daily life.

Wiz employees know that their CEO has public speaking anxiety, so there was a clear difference between how he communicated during the speech and how he usually talks.

"That's how they were able to say, 'That doesn't sound like Assaf,'" Rappaport said.


Assaf Rappaport. Photo Credit: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Deepfake audio scams have proliferated recently, going all the way up to the highest levels of an organization. In May, the world's biggest advertising company, WPP, experienced a deepfake attack involving the voice and face of the firm's CEO.

The hackers went as far as coordinating a Microsoft Teams meeting and created a deepfake of the CEO to "attend." They aimed to solicit money and gain personal information from the call. The attackers weren't successful in this case, either.

A survey released last week by cybersecurity company Regula shows that in 2024, half of all global companies have been subject to audio and video deepfake attacks. Moreover, 66% of business leaders said that deepfakes are a serious risk to their companies.

Related: Executives at the World's Largest Advertising Company Scammed Using Deepfake of Company CEO
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

5 Ways to Get Real Freedom as a Business Owner (Without Surrendering Control)

Use these five strategies to attain true freedom and shift your focus from daily operations to long-term business growth and personal time.

By Chris Kille
Business News

A Carpenter of 56 Years Is Retiring After He Found $20 on Ground and Turned It Into a $1 Million Lottery Win

The winner, Jerry Hicks, told the North Carolina lottery that the gas station was out of the tickets he usually buys.

By Erin Davis
Business News

You Have One Month Left to Buy a House, According to Barbara Corcoran. Here's Why.

"If you are planning on waiting a year and seeing where interest rates go, you are out of your mind," Corcoran said.

By Erin Davis
Business News

A Wells Fargo Worker Was Discovered 4 Days After Dying at Her Desk. Her Cause of Death Was Just Revealed.

Medical examiners have released the cause of death of Denise Prudhomme, who was found dead at her desk in Wells Fargo's Tempe, Ariz. office.

By David James
Culture

How to Ensure Ethical and Professional Business Practices with Your PR Firm

Choosing a PR firm is a personal decision. But it's also one that should be driven by serious considerations and fair assessments of professionalism. Here's some advice from a PR pro on how to make the best choice for your business.

By Emily Reynolds Bergh
Business News

Meta Fires Employee Making $400,000 Per Year Over a $25 Meal Voucher Issue

Other staff members were fired for the same reason, per a new report.

By Sherin Shibu