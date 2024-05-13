📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Hackers Try Steal Money, Personal Information From Executives at the World's Largest Advertising Company Using a Deepfake of the CEO WPP's CEO, Mark Read, warned employees against future phishing schemes.

By Emily Rella

entrepreneur daily
Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Mark Read, CEO of WPP in London, UK.

As deepfakes become more prevalent, phishing attacks on companies have become more complex and harder to identify.

Last week, at the largest advertising agency in the world, London-based communications and advertising firm WPP, hackers attempted to solicit money from employees by using the voice and likeness of the company's CEO.

Hackers used WPP CEO Mark Read's public photo to connect to a fake WhatsApp account to schedule a Microsoft Teams video call with company executives.

Related: Microsoft's President Says Deepfakes Are AI's Biggest Problem

On the call, the bad actors used voice cloning technology and YouTube footage to make it appear like Read was really there in the meeting with employees.

"The pretext was that the individual targeted was being asked to set up a new business with the ultimate aim of extracting personal details and money," Read sent in an email to colleagues originally viewed by The Guardian. "Fortunately the attackers were not successful."

Related: Mr Beast Slams Deepfakes, Says the Tech Is a 'Serious' Problem

WPP works with major international companies including, Dell, Wendy's, Uber, Johnson & Johnson, and Victoria's Secret.

Read warned employees against "red flags" that may indicate that they are being duped, including asking employees for personal information like passport numbers or anything that pertains to money transfers or payments that are asked to be kept "secret."

"We have seen increasing sophistication in the cyber-attacks on our colleagues, and those targeted at senior leaders in particular," Read told employees. "Just because the account has my photo doesn't mean it's me."

Ironically, the company announced last year that it would be teaming up with chipmaker Nvidia to create generative AI advertisements.

"Generative AI is changing the world of marketing at incredible speed. This new technology will transform the way that brands create content for commercial use," Read said in a statement at the time.

WPP currently has an estimated market cap of $11.43 billion.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Franchise

This Pizza Chain Will Pay You to Become a Small Business Owner — No Money or Experience Required

Rosati's, a pizza franchise from Illinois, started the program to identify its next generation of leaders.

By Carl Stoffers
Living

Try This Breathwork Technique to Unlock New Ways of Problem-Solving

On this episode of "The Jeff Fenster Show," breathwork expert Francesca Simpa shares how the practice can help with emotional healing and personal growth.

By Jeff Fenster
Leadership

5 Ways to Get Ahead of Your Competition by Making a Lasting Impression on Your Clients

No matter what kind of entrepreneur you are, no matter what kind of business you have, there are likely lots (and lots) of others who do the same thing you do. That's why it's so important to differentiate yourself from your competition in any and all ways that you can.

By Emily Reynolds Bergh
Starting a Business

The B2B Creator Economy Is the Next Big Thing. Here's the Company Making It Happen.

Tech founder David Walsh details the launch and growth of Limelight, a powerful new collaboration platform for brands and B2B creators.

By Dan Bova
Business Solutions

Communicate Your Business Data Better with This $20 Deal Through May 22

Microsoft Visio 2021 Professional features a wide range of shapes and tools to help businesses diagram better.

By Entrepreneur Store
Legal

This New Under-the-Radar Regulation Will Impact Most Businesses. Here's What You Need to Know.

There's a new requirement for many U.S.-based businesses that went into effect starting earlier this year. These are the things you need to know about the Corporate Transparency Act.

By Mital Makadia