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Talk about terrible timing. Just a day before celebrating his baby shower, Felipe Rochi was laid off from an SEO job, a gig that earned him about $50,000 a year. Meanwhile, his wife, Rachel Calaj, had already stepped away from contract work as a school psychologist with their daughter due in August. “We were freaking out,” Rochi tells People. “We were hit pretty hard all at once.”

Rather than scramble to find new jobs, the Atlanta-based couple had another idea. They put everything into Pass the Cam, the wedding side hustle Rochi launched that spring. The company ships a camcorder to a wedding couple, their guests film the wedding, and the couple then sends the camera back to Pass the Cam, which edits the footage into a film. Packages start at $429. Rochi built a website and a TikTok account before he had any gear.

Sales picked up fast. The business made about $6,800 in August and $30,788 in September, with help from a TikTok video that went viral. Five months in, Pass the Cam has brought in about $70,000 and has 117 bookings, including weddings in 2027. Added bonus: it seems to be AI-proof.

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