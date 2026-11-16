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If you find yourself walking around the Formula 1 track in Las Vegas this week, you’re likely to spot a mirror-chrome Airstream gleaming under the desert sun. Like an oasis, it’s serving Instagram-worthy drinks you won’t find anywhere else.

The drinks are called DRIPS by Pepsi, and it’s the company’s answer to the dirty soda craze: classic sodas loaded with syrups, cold foam and popping boba. The trailer is how PepsiCo tests and markets them.

Even though PepsiCo is a nearly a $100 billion company, the DRIPS team runs like a startup.

“We actually work as almost an intrapreneur within the company,” says Scott Finlow, chief marketing officer of PepsiCo Away From Home.

Here’s how it built a dirty soda brand from scratch, and what it’s learned along the way.

Chasing Gen Z

Pepsi has been courting young drinkers for decades. In 1963, it invited them to “Come alive! You’re in the Pepsi Generation.” That pitch later became “The Choice of a New Generation.” DRIPS is a continuation of that playbook.

This time, PepsiCo took its cue from Gen Z, who wanted drinks they could personalize with “a little bit of flair, a little bit of fun,” Finlow says. As Gen Z sees it, why should the root beer float be the only soda with personality?

That craving fueled the rise of dirty soda, popularized by Swig, a Utah drive-thru chain that coined the term. So PepsiCo built its own version. It developed a menu and a brand, then took DRIPS on the road in a converted Airstream. DRIPS has since popped up at festivals like Austin City Limits and landed on menus at Saucy, KFC’s chicken-tender chain, and Vail Resorts.

From trend to cup

PepsiCo’s chefs are “the magicians behind these drinks,” Finlow says. They start with a popular flavor trend, pair it with a cultural moment and build the drink on a PepsiCo brand, adding texture like boba or layers of cold foam.

For example, bananas are big this season (who knew?). For F1, the team created a banana float made with Mug root beer. “Very rapidly, we can take a flavor trend and then a big moment in culture like F1,” Finlow says, “and we can then get in the kitchen with those chefs.”

The menu spans what the team calls “vibe states,” from indulgent to refreshing. Buzzy brands like poppi and Celsius are now in the mix. Energy in particular is becoming “an increasingly important base for crafted drinks as Gen Z shifts toward cold caffeinated drinks,” Finlow says.

Every recipe is also designed for the restaurants that serve DRIPS, down to the hand movements and the time it takes to make each drink. PepsiCo supplies operators with recipe kits, ingredients, marketing and help adding the drinks to their point-of-sale systems.

On tap for the future

Now PepsiCo is packaging what it has learned for operators. Just today, it launched DRIPS by Pepsi Signature Mixes, its first standalone syrups, built on data from DRIPS pop-ups and customer feedback. Each of the five no-added-sugar syrups has several flavors in one pump, from Island Escape (mango, pineapple and coconut) to Mocha Mood (chocolate, caramel and warm spice). A new Lipton Green Tea concentrate mixes with still or sparkling water, so restaurants can make refreshers without new equipment

PepsiCo is also exploring standalone DRIPS stores in Austin and New York City. Finlow calls them “lab stores,” where the team can test prices, flavors and how fast staff can make each drink. Meanwhile, PepsiCo is piloting a DRIPS test kitchen in Manhattan that delivers six flavors.

Like any startup, the team is learning as they go and pivoting accordingly. Making sure the drinks work in busy restaurant kitchens is “the single biggest ongoing challenge,” Finlow says. There’s also pressure to grow fast, what he calls “a healthy tension” familiar to any founder going from early stage to scale.

So far, DRIPS is more of a pour. Last month at the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, there was a line of mostly Gen Zers waiting to get their dulche de leche and gochujang on. The trailer did close to $10,000 a day in sales and served up to 130 drinks an hour at peak, Finlow says. The top seller was a Pepsi mixed with peach, lime and lychee jelly called Pole Position.

It didn’t even exist a month earlier.