5 Things Formula One Rookies Already Know That Could Fast-Track Your Growth as a Founder

Key Takeaways Discover how rookie drivers’ fearless approach to risk can reshape your startup mindset.

Learn the unexpected habits that help Formula One newcomers outpace seasoned pros — and how you can apply them.

Every year, Formula One reshuffles its grid — new drivers, new talent, new stories. But 2025 is different: six rookies are stepping into the world’s fastest, most unforgiving sport. That’s a lot of high-stakes learning.

Entrepreneurs may not hit corners at 180 mph, but the challenges are strikingly familiar: prove yourself, learn fast, adapt under pressure. Whether you’re building your first venture or your fifth, the truth remains — entrepreneurship is a constant act of starting over.

I learned this long before I ever stepped into a boardroom. My eighth-grade teacher, Sister Marie, reminded us that even as the oldest students in school, we’d soon be back at the bottom — in high school, in college and again in our careers. At the time, it felt like a demotion. But over the years, I’ve realized: starting over isn’t a setback — it’s a skill.

And in both business and racing, the rookies often teach us the most.

Rookie lesson #1: Progress over perfection

In F1, a rookie’s job isn’t to win out of the gate — it’s to improve with every lap. Their biggest competition? Their own teammate. Each circuit is a test of consistency, not perfection.

The same goes for founders. Your greatest rival usually isn’t the market — it’s the version of you from yesterday. Progress is what keeps you in the race.

Founder takeaway: Forget perfection. If you’re better than you were last week, you’re moving in the right direction.

Rookie lesson #2: Check your ego

Even the most decorated drivers still learn. Lewis Hamilton — the most successful F1 driver in history — regularly speaks about where he needs to grow. That mindset is why he remains not just relevant, but revered.

Entrepreneurs can forget this. Past wins don’t prepare you for today’s challenges — learning does. Ego clings to what worked before. Humility gets you to what works next.

Founder takeaway: Ego is dead weight. The best founders are always students first.

Rookie lesson #3: Know when to switch gears

F1 drivers push hard, but they also pause. Time in the gym, in recovery and with engineers is just as vital as time on track. Endurance matters more than all-out speed.

Entrepreneurs, by contrast, are notorious for going full throttle — until they crash. Constant hustle isn’t a strategy. It’s burnout on a countdown.

Founder takeaway: Rest isn’t retreat. It’s refueling — and it’s what lets you go farther, faster.

Rookie lesson #4: Find your focus

Imagine Charles Leclerc checking his phone mid-turn at Monza — it would be over in seconds. Racing demands total focus, because distraction is dangerous.

Business is no different. Founders juggle dozens of roles, but multitasking doesn’t mean progress. It means split focus, slower execution, and more mistakes.

Founder takeaway: Focus is your unfair advantage. Master it, and you’ll outperform faster, flashier competitors.

Rookie lesson #5: Take pride in where you are

In F1, P1 gets the glory. But some of the best stories start from the back. At this year’s rain-soaked British Grand Prix, it wasn’t the winner, Lando Norris, who stole the spotlight. It was Nico Hülkenberg, who fought from 17th to third — his first podium since 2010.

Founders don’t need a trophy to be building something meaningful. What matters is grit — and forward motion.

Founder takeaway: You don’t need a podium finish to prove you’re making progress. Pride comes from pushing through.

Entrepreneurship, like Formula One, isn’t just about one big win. It’s a career of reinvention.

Rookies remind us that:

Progress beats perfection

Humility unlocks growth

Rest is strategic

Focus is power

Success comes in many forms

The art of starting over isn’t something to fear — it’s your ultimate edge.