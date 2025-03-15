If you want your business to be successful in achieving its goals, you should never be shooting for perfect solutions, as perfection takes time and is the enemy of progress. You need to keep your business moving at "light speed" with a culture where "good enough" is perfectly acceptable if it helps you win the race.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Winston Churchill is famously known for saying, "Perfection is the enemy of progress." And that quote most relevantly applies in business, perhaps more than any other sector. You may say, why is perfection a problem? Isn't perfection a noble goal when doing your work?

The answer is that perfection takes time, and time in the business world can often be a deal killer. If you can produce A- work in one week and A+ work in one month, that incremental benefit of the "perfect" work product, is most certainly lost in the form of the three weeks of lost time.

When an A- is good enough to get the job done, take the win and move on. Here is how to better keep your business running at "light speed."