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Key Takeaways Companies increasingly rely on AI for business operations, but many AI systems operate as “black boxes,” creating trust and transparency issues that can lead to poor business decisions.

Rapid AI adoption is outpacing proper evaluation and oversight, meaning leaders often make high-stakes decisions based on unverified data, which can have serious financial and strategic consequences.

Making expensive decisions based on untrustworthy AI data is essentially gambling. It’s important to always have experts look through the information AI generates.

Today, CEOs face pressure as they look to include artificial intelligence in all areas of their business. For companies such as Microsoft and Shopify, AI isn’t just something that they experiment with. It’s something that is essential for business operations and something they have to always strive to improve.

When boardroom meetings take place, the key decision makers are using AI models to convert complex financial reports into easy-to-read information. They will use this to analyze how they are faring against competitors. AI has made life easier and can do all sorts of things, from making information more presentable to making it understandable to someone with layman’s knowledge.

Beneath all of us, something scary is emerging. While AI systems become better, the data that helps leaders to make big decisions on markets and products is becoming a bit confusing. This has created trust shortcomings at the highest level. The technology used for AI is developing at an ultra-fast pace, but its modes of governance are not.

This means that company leaders are placing their future hopes on suggestions that they cannot fully trust.

Boardroom problems

One problem is in the way advanced AI is designed. Traditional software tended to follow clear instructions. Modern machines that learn tend to operate as effective black boxes. While they can generate plenty of useful ideas, their developers are not always able to rationalize the information. This is creating massive problems and can be a business liability.

According to information from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), a “transparency and explainability gap” is affecting decision-making. When a key decision maker tries to use AI to analyze their potential risks, they have to weigh up whether they can trust the information if it cannot be properly scrutinized. However, because there is a big move today to try to do as much as possible with fewer resources, they end up going ahead.

The risks increase when AI is used to plan future moves. For instance, strategic decision makers use the information from AI to analyze market challenges and how to respond to competitors. The data that is being used to look at those scenarios can be flawed and gained from questionable sources. This means boards can make embarrassing decisions in the worst-case scenario.

Unexpected final products

There is often a big risk in the planning phase and the final product. An algorithm might perform well in the testing phase, which can lead to the key team showing full trust in it. However, Trigent Software showed that when they launched their validation platform ArkOS, “production environments expose failure modes that pilots rarely reveal.”

Problems such as data drift or flawed decision-making can have big financial consequences once AI is being used in a live manner. Without a thorough vetting process, CEO’s are trusting flawed data and using systems that can become troublesome to properly control. They are making decisions on investment choices based on logic that may have little in common with reality.

Misuse and inaction

For a long time, there was a fear about incorrectly using AI. Some feared it could lead to plagiarism or violating the private data of others; however, things have changed a lot since then. Governance experts at Diligent claim that boards now need to decide whether they are able to more effectively not use AI and face the liability, or use it without proper evaluation. This creates a problem. Decision makers feel that they must use AI to remain competitive, even though they lack the mechanisms needed to properly evaluate it.

A study by the Diligent Institute also found that 64% of U.S. public company directors use AI to help their work, while 42% prefer to rely on free tools and end up uploading their material onto boards where there is no security certainty. This can expose companies to data breaches, and it creates a culture where decisions can be made by unverified systems.

Today, AI is not just a tool to increase efficiency. It is something that is important for effective corporate strategy. As one law firm stated, it is an “assurance gap” that is growing. For modern business leaders, their biggest threats are no longer competing businesses with better ideas. It is rather competitors who have better AI infrastructure.

Making expensive decisions based on untrustworthy AI data is not good and is effectively gambling. If it goes badly, it can negatively impact the long-term potential of your business. Nowadays, the biggest test leaders face is how they can ensure that they are using verifiably good information. They need to not allow AI to make flawed decisions. This is why it’s very important to always have experts look through the information AI generates.