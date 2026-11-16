Meet the 31-Year-Old Short Seller Who Called Out Jensen Huang’s ‘China Problem’ in May

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Back in May, a 31-year-old short seller named Christian Lamarco put out a 40-page report arguing that Nvidia had a serious “China problem.” Lamarco wasn’t exactly a Wall Street heavyweight. He runs his firm, Culper Research, with two analysts out of a Brooklyn apartment, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Fast forward six months. Huang resigned after reports of affairs, including one with Alice Huang, who U.S. officials believe Chinese intelligence recruited as an asset. Nvidia’s stock is down 20% since the report, which is suddenly everywhere. Not bad for a guy from tiny Grove City College who cold-emailed his research to hedge funds to land his first job.

Has Lamarco made any money off his early warning? He won’t say. The jury is still out on whether or not he’s shorting the company.