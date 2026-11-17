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Jensen Huang may not be done at Nvidia. The former CEO has talked with confidants about betting his old job back, according to the Financial Times. One ally told the paper they are putting together a Silicon Valley “war room” to lobby Nvidia’s board and plan to seek support from the White House. Huang reportedly is in favor of the effort.

Huang seems to be in favor of the effort. In his first public statement since stepping down, he said he “would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO” if the board decides it’s in the best interest of shareholders, employees, the company “and America,” according to The Wall Street Journal. President Trump told reporters Monday that he “would certainly not mind seeing that.” The board, however, isn’t considering reinstating Huang, the Journal reports.

Huang resigned last week over reports that he had affairs with a subordinate and with a suspected Chinese spy. Since then, Elon Musk, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney and some Nvidia employees have signed an open letter urging the board to “Bring Jensen Back.” “Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen,” the ally said.

He wouldn’t be the first tech CEO to win his job back. OpenAI’s board fired Sam Altman in 2023, but pressure from employees and investors had him back in charge within days.

But Huang’s path back looks harder. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has called for a “dramatic shake-up” in Nvidia’s leadership. Huang also doesn’t hold a controlling stake, so he can’t overrule the board of the $4 trillion company, which is investigating his conduct. Even one supporter admitted that “having an affair with a subordinate is a fireable offense.”