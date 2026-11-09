Jensen Huang Had an Affair: ‘There Is No Excuse for What I Did.’ Now Nvidia Wants to Know If His Mistress Was a Chinese Spy.

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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang continues to find himself in hot water over his affair with a suspected Chinese spy. Now the company’s board has opened an investigation into reports that he was the target of a foreign intelligence effort, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The woman in question is Alice Huang (no relation), who was a top executive at Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based data center company that partnered with Nvidia. Last year, U.S. officials concluded she was sharing information with the Chinese government, the Journal reports.

On Sunday, Huang apologized to staff for being unfaithful to his wife. “I owe my family and all of you an apology,” he wrote. “There is no excuse for what I did.”

The board says it has no reason to believe company secrets or national security were compromised. A committee of independent directors will lead the probe with outside counsel, and Huang will stay on as CEO. Still, the scandal hits the head of a $4.5 trillion company and one of President Trump’s closest tech allies, and lawmakers from both parties are already calling for answers.