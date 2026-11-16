He Became a Chick-fil-A Franchise Operator at Age 26. Now He Runs Two of Its Highest-Grossing Restaurants.

Listen to this post

Key Takeaways Brandon J. Hurst chose a $12-an-hour Chick-fil-A job over law school to learn the business from the ground up.

He helped 14 franchise operators launch their restaurants through Chick-fil-A’s leadership development program before becoming an operator himself at age 26.

Hurst stands out because he invests in his employees by providing discounted housing, mental health care, telehealth access and college textbook reimbursement.

In 2010, Brandon J. Hurst had just graduated from college. He had three options on the table. First, he could stay at Alabama State University, where he had received his Bachelor’s degree, to get a Master’s degree in accounting. Second, he could apply to law school and then go work on Wall Street. Or third, he could take a $12-an-hour job in Chicago working at Chick-fil-A with no guaranteed career path in sight.

“This is what I did,” Hurst says in a new interview with Entrepreneur. “Two weeks after graduation, I packed everything I owned and drove 14 hours straight to start a brand new life in Chicago to work inside of a Chick-fil-A restaurant.”

The opportunity offered him a chance to learn the business directly from an operator. He moved there to become a director of operations at the branch — an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

“I knew whatever I would be doing, I had to be in some type of entrepreneurial capacity,” he says.

Brandon J. Hurst. Photographer: Sean Howard

Chick-fil-A’s franchise business is different from the rest

Chick-fil-A offers an unusually affordable way to enter the restaurant business: Its initial franchise fee is $10,000 and has stayed that way for the past 50 years, per The New York Post. Applicants must use their own money, not borrowed or gifted funds, to pay the franchise fee.

However, that payment does not buy ownership of a restaurant.

Instead, Chick-fil-A selects operators to run locations that the company finances. The company handles major startup expenses, including construction and equipment, and retains ownership of the restaurant’s assets. Operators manage the business rather than acquire an asset they can eventually sell.

That differs from traditional franchising, where franchisees typically fund the startup investment and own a business operating under another company’s brand. ADP puts most franchise startup costs between $100,000 and $300,000, with restaurants and hotels among the most expensive options.

Chick-fil-A’s franchise business is also highly competitive. The Post reported that about 100,000 people apply annually to be operators, and of those, 200 are selected, or about 0.2%.

Selected operators must work full-time in the business and divest other non-passive business interests. Chick-fil-A explicitly says the program is not a passive investment. Operators do not receive a traditional corporate salary. Instead, their income comes from a profit-sharing model.

They earn a percentage of the store’s net profits and typically take home anywhere from $200,000 to $400,000 a year. High-performing operators earn more than $500,000 annually.

So operators need comparatively little upfront capital, but they do not build equity in the restaurant. They cannot sell it or pass it down to their children when they retire.

How Hurst got involved

In 2012, Hurst was selected for Chick-fil-A’s leadership development program. For the next three years, he helped operators launch restaurants around the country.

The work gave him repeated opportunities to practice opening a business without immediately taking responsibility for his own. He supported 14 operators, 12 of whom were external candidates who had never owned or worked at a Chick-fil-A restaurant.

“You ever heard the saying, ‘If you want to master something, teach it’?” Hurst says. “That’s exactly what I had the opportunity to do.”

The experience let him repeatedly practice opening restaurants before taking responsibility for one himself.

Opening his own Chick-fil-A restaurants

In April 2015, at age 26, Hurst opened his first Chick-fil-A restaurant in downtown Baltimore. He wanted to help Chick-fil-A figure out how to operate in dense urban neighborhoods, where restaurants couldn’t rely on the large drive-thrus familiar to suburban customers.

Hurst was in Baltimore for five years before passing the torch to other local operators and relocating to Brooklyn, New York. He opened his first Brooklyn restaurant across from Barclays Center in 2019, followed by a second in Clinton Hill in November 2024.

Today, he describes his restaurants as among Chick-fil-A’s highest-grossing locations. According to Restaurant Business, Chick-fil-A’s stand-alone restaurants averaged nearly $9.2 million in sales in 2025. Its busiest location brings in more than $20 million annually, while its top-performing mall restaurant recorded $14.4 million in sales in 2025.

Presented with these statistics, Hurst said his restaurants were “well north of those numbers,” without providing an exact figure.

He credits the neighborhoods, customers attending Barclays Center events and, above all, his employees, for his success.

Why Hurst chose Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A stood out to Hurst because he wouldn’t have to create a concept or a brand-new menu.

“Although I have a strong entrepreneurial spirit, I don’t have a whole lot of patience for building something from the ground up,” he says. “I can cook, but I’m more of an operational strategy and leadership development person.”

Chick-fil-A already provided a brand and systems that allowed Hurst to “hit the ground running” and focus on his strengths.

The financial barrier to entry was also important. Hurst was able to open his first Chick-fil-A restaurant at age 26 because of the relatively low $10,000 upfront cost when compared to other franchises.

Hurst says future franchise operators should determine their capacity to shoulder risk, then ask what they are willing to sacrifice. “You may have the financial means, but are you ready to invest the time and resources it will take?” he asks.

Incentivizing employees to stay

Hurst says his growth depends on retaining employees.

To that end, he purchased a multi-family building in Brooklyn where team members can live at below-market rents. He also provides access to free mental health care, including up to 10 sessions with a therapist, and telehealth services for employees and their households. Eligible college students can receive reimbursement for textbooks.

The numbers show that his investments are working. He says his leaders have an average tenure of about four years. For regular team members, retention rates greater than 12 to 16 months are a win.

Hurst says that hiring is about finding people who want to serve others. One question he asks is: “Tell me about a time you wanted to give up and why you didn’t.”

The answer helps him understand how someone handles adversity in a busy, high-pressure restaurant. Another question he asks is: “How do you define care for yourself?” The answer helps him understand what meaningful support might look like for that person.

But supporting employees also means allowing them to take responsibility. Hurst says one of his ongoing challenges is building an organization that doesn’t depend too heavily on him.

“If every major decision, relationship or problem” has to come through the founder, he says, “then I really haven’t built the capacity to scale.”

Hurst hired an executive assistant about five years ago, who helped him organize his calendar and create space for other work, including his forthcoming book, Outthink Yourself, which comes out in January.

“I wrote the book for anyone who is navigating growth, whether you’re in your first job leading a team or building a business,” Hurst says. “This book was a four-year process in the making.”

A framework for deciding what comes next

Hurst organizes his approach to growth around three stages: See, become and build.

The first is understanding the opportunity, problem or risk in front of you. The second is identifying the skills and capabilities you need to pursue it. The third is building systems that make progress sustainable.

He traces that framework through his own career. Assessing the Chicago job required him to get comfortable with uncertainty. Training other operators helped him become a stronger leader. Running two restaurants required him to build teams that could sustain the business.

His next ambitions include expanding his Chick-fil-A portfolio and working with entrepreneurs through speaking engagements and training workshops. He has also begun developing a second book focused more directly on putting his ideas into practice.

“More locations, more books,” Hurst says. “I do have very high aspirations for myself.”