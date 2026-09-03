This Husband-and-Wife Duo Started a Business They Couldn’t Find in Their Hometown. 6 Months in, It Did $1 Million in Sales.

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Key Takeaways Several years ago, Ken and Sarah Barlow realized their South Carolina city did not have a self-service frozen yogurt business.

They started working with 16 Handles in early 2024 and opened their franchise location in June 2025.

In their first six months, they did $1 million in sales.

For Ken and Sarah Barlow, the idea to open a frozen yogurt franchise started during a simple family moment. Their young daughter asked if she could go somewhere to “make her own ice cream” or choose her own flavors and toppings. The couple realized that their hometown of Forest Acres, South Carolina, did not have a self-service frozen yogurt business at the time.

“That gap mattered not just to her, but to families like ours who loved that experience,” Sarah tells Entrepreneur in a new interview. “That moment planted the seed.”

The couple realized that bringing a self-service frozen yogurt shop to the area wouldn’t just fulfill a need; it would also open the doors to “something joyful” and “community-centered,” Sarah says.

“This community has always been home for us,” she adds. “We’re total foodies who love frequenting our favorite spots in Forest Acres. Supporting other local businesses is something we genuinely enjoy.”

The Barlows decided on a 16 Handles franchise in early 2024 and opened their store in June 2025. Within six months of opening, they had done $1 million in sales.

The interview below has been edited for clarity and concision.

Sarah and Ken Barlow.

Going into franchising

Walk me through the moment you decided, We’re actually going to buy this franchise.

Sarah: There wasn’t really one dramatic moment where we just woke up and decided to do it. It was more a series of conversations and research that gradually gave us confidence that this was the right opportunity.

As we learned more about 16 Handles, talked with the franchise team, reviewed the numbers and learned about their vision for the future of the company, we started to feel more comfortable with the decision. We could see how the concept would fit in our market and felt like the brand had room to grow.

What assumptions did you have about franchising going in that turned out to be wrong?

Ken: One assumption we had going into franchising was that because there was an established corporate structure, everything would run very smoothly all the time. We quickly learned that franchises are still operated by people, and like any business, there can be challenges and hiccups along the way. What surprised us is that being a franchise owner still requires a lot of flexibility and problem-solving. The franchise system gives you a great foundation and support, but you can’t just put things on autopilot. You still have to adapt when issues arise and work closely with the corporate team to find solutions. That’s probably been one of our biggest lessons as owners.

Growth strategies

You built a $1 million business in just six months. How did you do it? What were some of your tactics for growth?

Sarah: A big part of our growth really came down to two things: location and being active in the community from day one. We were very intentional about securing what we felt was the best possible location for our store in a highly trafficked shopping center in a densely populated part of town. That visibility and steady flow of foot traffic made a huge difference early on. It put us in front of people constantly, which helped us build awareness quickly and consistently bring in new guests.

The second major factor has been how deeply we’ve tried to plug into the community. Since opening, we’ve hosted over 70 fundraising events for local nonprofit organizations, and we’ve also made it a priority to support local sports teams, schools and dance companies directly. Those relationships have been incredibly meaningful, but they’ve also helped drive real, repeat traffic into the store. For us, growth hasn’t been about one single tactic — it’s been about being in the right place and making sure we’re showing up for the community in a real, consistent way.

Ken: Community partnerships and local events have been a huge part of our business. I wouldn’t say they’re just “nice to have” — they’ve had a real impact on our revenue and, just as importantly, on building a loyal customer base.

Sarah and Ken Barlow

Advice for potential franchisees

What action steps did you take when you decided you wanted to explore franchising? What do you recommend for people who don’t know where to start?

Ken: Once we decided we were serious about exploring franchising, the first thing we did was get our financial situation in order. We looked at what we could realistically invest, talked with lenders and made sure we fully understood the total cost — not just the initial franchise fee, but build-out, working capital and everything that comes with opening a location.

From there, we spent a lot of time researching different franchise brands and really trying to understand the systems behind them. We asked a lot of questions, talked to existing franchisees and tried to get a realistic picture of what day-to-day operations would actually look like.

We also went into it knowing it wasn’t going to be a quick process. Between discovery calls, approvals, site selection, leases, construction and training, it takes time. Probably longer than most people expect at the beginning. For anyone just starting out, our biggest recommendation would be to get financially prepared early and be patient with the process. Don’t rush into it. Take the time to really understand the brand you’re considering, talk to as many people as you can and be ready for a learning curve. Franchising can be a great path, but it’s not an overnight decision; it’s a commitment that takes planning and persistence.

Advice for their past selves

If you could talk to yourselves the week before signing the franchise agreement, what would you say?

Sarah: I think we’d tell ourselves two things: First, trust your instincts, and second, be patient. There are so many unknowns before you sign a franchise agreement, and it’s easy to second-guess yourself or wonder if you’re making the right decision. Looking back, all of the research, questions and due diligence we did gave us a solid foundation, and we’d remind ourselves to trust the work we had already put in.

We’d also tell ourselves that everything is going to take longer than expected. From site selection and construction to permitting and opening day, almost every step of the process takes more time than you think it will. That’s not necessarily a bad thing; it’s just part of building a business.

Most importantly, we’d tell ourselves that the long hours and challenges will be worth it. Seeing the store become a part of the community, supporting local organizations and watching customers make 16 Handles part of their routines has been incredibly rewarding. The journey won’t always be easy, but it’s one we’ll be glad we took.