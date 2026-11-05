Buyers Stopped Believing Pitches. Give Them Something They Can Verify.

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Key Takeaways Claims are cheap now, and buyers treat them that way. In a 2026 survey of 1,862 technology buyers, 94% of those who used AI during their purchase fact-checked what it told them.

Personalization is cheap, too. When software writes the first line, a detail about the buyer no longer shows effort.

Real work the buyer can check beats a claim they can’t. Send a small piece of it, and make sure it is specific enough to prove a person looked.

Free work doesn’t scale. In my business, free trial conversion fell from 91.5% to 67% over three years. A small paid trial brought it back to around 87%.

Anyone can write a good pitch now. A decent cold email, a tidy case study, a landing page full of confident claims. It takes a tool and about 10 minutes. Software now sends the outreach too, in volumes no person could match. Even the personal touches are written by it.

Buyers know all of this, and they have adjusted. The businesses winning new customers right now stopped asking to be believed and started letting people check.

Why claims stopped working

Think about what a pitch actually is. It is the seller describing their own work in the best possible light. That was always a little suspect. Now it is also free to produce at scale, which means every competitor sounds equally polished and equally sure of themselves.

Buyers have noticed. The TrustRadius 2026 B2B Buying Disconnect report surveyed 1,862 technology buyers in January 2026. Among the buyers who used AI during their purchase, 94% fact-checked its answers at least some of the time. They are not only doubting vendors anymore. They are doubting the tools they use to research vendors.

The same report found that 74% of buyers use reviews to inform their decisions, and 83% shortlisted three or fewer products. Put those together. Buyers check outside sources, then narrow the field fast. If your claims can’t survive that check, you are out before the first conversation. The survey covers technology buyers, but the habit will sound familiar to anyone who sells anything.

Why personalization doesn’t fix it

The obvious fix is personalization. Mention the buyer’s recent post or their funding round or their new job. For a while, that worked, because it showed someone had paid attention.

It doesn’t show that anymore. When software writes the first line too, a personal detail only proves the sender has a decent data source. Most of us have received enough of these to spot the pattern, and a pattern with your name filled in is still a pattern.

A Gartner survey of about 645 B2B buyers, run in August and September 2025, found that 67% prefer a buying experience without a sales rep. A second release from the same survey found that 69% prefer to check AI-generated insights with a sales rep.

Those sound opposed, but they say one thing. Buyers want to evaluate on their own first, then talk to a person who will stand behind the answer. A cold email that asks for 15 minutes gives them neither.

What works now

Here is the version I would use. It rests on one idea. When words are cheap, the only signal left is effort the buyer can see.

Lead with something they can judge in under a minute. Skip the request for a meeting. Send a marked-up version of their landing page, a one-page teardown of their pricing or a short sample made from their own material. They should be able to evaluate it without replying, booking or talking to anyone.

Software can fake this, too. Marketer Dennis Yu described getting a seven-page AI-written audit in a cold email, with no real headlines or screenshots and a case study he says was made up. He saw through it. So give the buyer a way to tell. Real work names something only someone who looked would know. It includes one concrete fix. The buyer can check it in a minute. A named person will answer questions about it.

Send fewer. When tools make volume free, volume stops meaning anything. I would rather reach 20 prospects I studied than 2,000 I scraped. And put a person behind the follow-up. Reply fast and in your own words. Answer the hard question directly.

What happened when free stopped scaling

That advice is for cold outreach. Once you have paying customers, the free version runs into a different problem, and I learned it the hard way.

In my business, new clients could get one edited video before paying anything. When we started, 91.5% of trials turned into clients. We had fewer leads then and more time to focus on each one. Over the years, we added real clients, and their work came first. Trial edits got harder to fit in, and conversion dropped to 67%.

So we started charging a small fee for a single video. We also put a short fit call in front of it. Conversion from paid trial to customer is back to around 87%.

My read is that free work doesn’t scale because it competes with paid work for the same people’s time. A small fee pays for that time, so the trial gets the same attention as everything else. It also signals that the buyer is serious. They still judge real work before they commit, which was the point all along.

You don’t need a video for this. A small paid audit or a one-page plan works the same way. Keep it small enough that you can afford to do it often. And set the next step before you send anything, whether that is a call, a quote or a start date. A sample with no next step is a favor and not a sales process.