Try Your Luck at Bitcoin Mining with This $45 Desktop Miner

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

TL;DR: Try solo Bitcoin mining with the BlockChance Bitcoin Ticket Super Miner for $44.97 (reg. $99.99), ending on November 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Exploring cryptocurrency doesn’t mean you need to buy Bitcoin or invest in expensive mining equipment. For those who are curious about how the Bitcoin network works, solo mining offers another way to get involved.

This BlockChance Bitcoin Ticket Super Miner provides a compact way to submit real Bitcoin hashes and take a shot at discovering a full block reward. You can get it while it’s price-dropped to $44.97 (reg. $99.99) through November 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Explore Bitcoin mining from your desk

The BlockChance miner delivers up to 1,060 KH/s (approximately 1 MH/s) of hashing power, which the manufacturer says is up to 18 times faster than typical ticket miners. It runs independently over Wi-Fi, so there’s no need to keep a dedicated computer connected. Once you’ve connected to your network and entered your Bitcoin wallet details, the device can operate continuously with its low-power 5V design.

A built-in 1.54-inch touchscreen displays hashrate, mining status, and network activity, giving users a way to monitor what’s happening without opening additional software. Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity, official NMMiner firmware, and free lifetime over-the-air firmware updates complete the feature set. Plus, its quiet operation and compact design make it suitable for a home office, gaming setup, or workspace.

For anyone who is building a business around technology, exploring blockchain, or just trying to understand the mechanics behind crypto, this miner offers a hands-on introduction to solo mining. However, it’s worth understanding the odds: Bitcoin’s mining network is highly competitive, and this small device has an extremely low probability of independently finding a block. There’s no guaranteed payout, so it’s best approached as an educational hobby rather than an income source.

Regularly $99.99, the BlockChance Bitcoin Ticket Super Miner is currently price-dropped to $44.97 (reg. $99.99). The promo ends on November 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT. If you’re considering it as a holiday gift, the shipping cutoff for Christmas delivery is December 11.

StackSocial prices subject to change.