The Top 10 Skills People Are Cashing In On With Side Hustles in 2026 and 2027, According to Fiverr

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Key Takeaways Nearly 30% of Americans have a side hustle, Omnisend reported.

About 79% of Gen Z respondents are interested in upskilling, per Fiverr.

Here are the top 10 skills side hustlers are selling on Fiverr.

Have a skill you want to turn into extra cash? Jump on the trend and leverage it to start a side hustle.

Nearly 30% of Americans already have a side hustle, according to Omnisend’s 2026 Side Hustle Economy Report. Many of them capitalize on their talents to supplement income.

Nowadays, freelance marketplaces like Fiverr make side hustles easier than ever to launch — but some skills have more earning potential than others.

Younger workers in particular are ready to meet the demand: 79% of Gen Z respondents said they’re interested in upskilling, according to Fiverr’s 2024 Economic Impact Report.

Read on to find out more about the top 10 skills people are turning into side hustles on Fiverr in 2026 and 2027: