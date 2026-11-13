The Top 10 Skills People Are Cashing In On With Side Hustles in 2026 and 2027, According to Fiverr
Have a talent for logo design or custom websites? Sell your skills on Fiverr.
Key Takeaways
- Nearly 30% of Americans have a side hustle, Omnisend reported.
- About 79% of Gen Z respondents are interested in upskilling, per Fiverr.
- Here are the top 10 skills side hustlers are selling on Fiverr.
Have a skill you want to turn into extra cash? Jump on the trend and leverage it to start a side hustle.
Nearly 30% of Americans already have a side hustle, according to Omnisend’s 2026 Side Hustle Economy Report. Many of them capitalize on their talents to supplement income.
Nowadays, freelance marketplaces like Fiverr make side hustles easier than ever to launch — but some skills have more earning potential than others.
Younger workers in particular are ready to meet the demand: 79% of Gen Z respondents said they’re interested in upskilling, according to Fiverr’s 2024 Economic Impact Report.
Read on to find out more about the top 10 skills people are turning into side hustles on Fiverr in 2026 and 2027:
01
If you have graphic design talent, you can help brands capture attention and drive sales by offering digital and hand-drawn illustrations on Fiverr. You can monetize a wide range of styles, from comic and cartoon to sketch, line art and beyond.
02
Use your branding skills to help businesses bring their brand identity to life. You can run a side hustle on Fiverr, creating logos in popular styles like minimalist, 3D or watercolor.
03
Have web development skills? You can earn extra income on Fiverr by building custom ecommerce stores, landing pages and blogs for business owners. Start a side hustle to help businesses compete in search results and stay top of mind.
04
You don’t need to code from scratch to start a side hustle; many businesses want functional sites built on platforms like Wix or WordPress. On Fiverr, you can use your expertise to tackle new builds or redesigns.
05
If you know your way around WordPress, you can market your skills on Fiverr to help clients refine core features like marketing integrations, payment gateways and more.
06
Use your layout and design skills on Fiverr to create scroll-stopping social media posts and banners for brands across all major platforms. Your side hustle can serve any business that needs to capture attention and boost demand.
07
If you have editing chops, you can offer your services on Fiverr to help clients produce ads, YouTube videos, corporate content and more. It’s a lucrative side hustle because so many businesses rely on polished video content to make an impact online.
08
Are you a fast and accurate typist? You can turn that everyday skill into extra cash on Fiverr by handling data entry across various documents and spreadsheets.
09
Capitalize on your knowledge of 3D design software on Fiverr. Launch a side hustle that offers modeling and rendering services across specialized fields like machinery, appliances and product design.
10
If you’re fluent in more than one language, you can start a translation side hustle. Sell your services to people who need help translating different types of content and documents.
Key Takeaways
- Nearly 30% of Americans have a side hustle, Omnisend reported.
- About 79% of Gen Z respondents are interested in upskilling, per Fiverr.
- Here are the top 10 skills side hustlers are selling on Fiverr.
Have a skill you want to turn into extra cash? Jump on the trend and leverage it to start a side hustle.
Nearly 30% of Americans already have a side hustle, according to Omnisend’s 2026 Side Hustle Economy Report. Many of them capitalize on their talents to supplement income.
Nowadays, freelance marketplaces like Fiverr make side hustles easier than ever to launch — but some skills have more earning potential than others.
Younger workers in particular are ready to meet the demand: 79% of Gen Z respondents said they’re interested in upskilling, according to Fiverr’s 2024 Economic Impact Report.
Read on to find out more about the top 10 skills people are turning into side hustles on Fiverr in 2026 and 2027:
01
If you have graphic design talent, you can help brands capture attention and drive sales by offering digital and hand-drawn illustrations on Fiverr. You can monetize a wide range of styles, from comic and cartoon to sketch, line art and beyond.
02
Use your branding skills to help businesses bring their brand identity to life. You can run a side hustle on Fiverr, creating logos in popular styles like minimalist, 3D or watercolor.
03
Have web development skills? You can earn extra income on Fiverr by building custom ecommerce stores, landing pages and blogs for business owners. Start a side hustle to help businesses compete in search results and stay top of mind.
04
You don’t need to code from scratch to start a side hustle; many businesses want functional sites built on platforms like Wix or WordPress. On Fiverr, you can use your expertise to tackle new builds or redesigns.
05
If you know your way around WordPress, you can market your skills on Fiverr to help clients refine core features like marketing integrations, payment gateways and more.
06
Use your layout and design skills on Fiverr to create scroll-stopping social media posts and banners for brands across all major platforms. Your side hustle can serve any business that needs to capture attention and boost demand.
07
If you have editing chops, you can offer your services on Fiverr to help clients produce ads, YouTube videos, corporate content and more. It’s a lucrative side hustle because so many businesses rely on polished video content to make an impact online.
08
Are you a fast and accurate typist? You can turn that everyday skill into extra cash on Fiverr by handling data entry across various documents and spreadsheets.
09
Capitalize on your knowledge of 3D design software on Fiverr. Launch a side hustle that offers modeling and rendering services across specialized fields like machinery, appliances and product design.
10
If you’re fluent in more than one language, you can start a translation side hustle. Sell your services to people who need help translating different types of content and documents.