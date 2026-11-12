These 10 Side Hustles Are Making People the Most Money Right Now, According to Fiverr
From book design to podcast production, these opportunities go beyond the usual freelance gigs.
Key Takeaways
- Fiverr data identifies specialized services that could turn your expertise into extra income.
- A recent survey released earlier this year found that 28% of Americans have a side hustle.
- Most of them said they started their side hustle to meet financial needs, not for fun.
Your skills could be worth more than you think. From producing podcasts to building apps, recent Fiverr data highlights lucrative side hustles that could monetize your spare time.
The data has a receptive audience. A survey of 1,370 Americans released earlier this year by email and text messaging marketing platform Omnisend found that 28% currently have a side hustle. The majority of that group (80%) said they started their side business for financial reasons, not for fun. Respondents also indicated that side hustles are more about meeting financial necessity than about pursuing interesting passion projects.
Among those with side hustles, over 50% started their ventures with the goal of making extra money to pay the bills or other essentials. Meanwhile, 27% were drawn to side hustles to pay off debt, add to their income or save for a life goal, like owning a home or preparing for retirement.
Side hustles often bring in less income than a full-time job, but people seem to be satisfied with the supplemental cash anyway. The same survey indicated that 51% of respondents earned $500 or less every month from their side gig. However, 76% were still happy with their additional income.
So, looking to launch a side hustle of your own? Fiverr data points to specialized services, from website development to brand style guides, that could turn your expertise into extra income.
Read on to see the 10 most lucrative side hustles right now, according to the platform.
01
Cybersecurity is a side hustle for people who can spot weaknesses and explain how to fix them. Fiverr’s offerings include consultations, compliance services and security management. Those are distinct specialties, so it makes sense to offer a focused service instead of advertising a promise to secure every aspect of a business.
02
An app idea is only the starting point. Turning a spark into something usable takes design and coding skills. Mobile app development projects focus on apps for platforms such as iOS and Android. On Fiverr, freelancers sell a defined piece of the app-building process, like a prototype or a specific feature. For example, they could offer to build a booking tool for a local business.
03
Sometimes it is easier to understand what a product does when a person demonstrates it. Live action explainers use videos to introduce a service or show a product in action. They can also walk viewers through a problem and its solution. Fiverr freelancers could offer packages that combine filming and editing, and even include scripting.
04
Search engine marketing (SEM) is a paid digital marketing approach designed to increase a website’s visibility on search engine results pages. Businesses use SEM to present targeted ads at the top or bottom of search results. They use paid advertising to make their products or services more visible. Fiverr’s SEM categories include setup and strategy consultations, campaign management, shopping ads and ad review.
05
Website building includes tasks like building online stores. For side hustles, it can be useful to specialize in one aspect of the building process. For example, freelancers can offer portfolio websites for photographers or sites that emphasize bookings for service-based businesses. Specialization can make the work easier to price and describe.
06
Many AI projects often involve organizing and labeling information. Fiverr has a data annotation marketplace that covers tasks like image annotation. Freelancers carry out various responsibilities, including identifying objects in images. In order to make this side hustle lucrative, it helps to be specific about services offered. For example, are you more focused on tagging, labeling or annotating data?
07
A style guide explains how a brand’s visual identity should work across different materials. Fiverr’s brand-design offerings include color palettes, typography guidelines and usage parameters. Those decisions should be part of a well-documented system. For freelancers, the opportunity is to develop a useful guide that specifies elements like logo placement and color choices.
08
Generative Engine Optimization
Generative engine optimization (GEO) focuses on making content easier for AI-powered systems to understand and reference. It is different from simply pursuing a position in a traditional list of search results. Freelancers who select this area could offer services like reviewing a company’s key pages or clarifying product descriptions. They could also document how AI systems currently describe the brand.
09
It is not enough to simply record a podcast conversation. Podcast production is the work required to bring a podcast to life. Freelancers are tasked with delivering a finished episode, including editing the recording and putting the audio together. A sample podcast production offer could cover an episode, an intro and outro and one revision round.
10
A finished book manuscript still needs visuals and formatting that suit the book. Fiverr’s design marketplace differentiates between book design and book covers: the cover and interior formatting are two separate things. A freelancer might specialize in either one or offer a clearly defined combination. An interior design package could tackle chapter layouts and page numbers, while book covers refer to the visuals at the front of the book.
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Key Takeaways
- Fiverr data identifies specialized services that could turn your expertise into extra income.
- A recent survey released earlier this year found that 28% of Americans have a side hustle.
- Most of them said they started their side hustle to meet financial needs, not for fun.
Your skills could be worth more than you think. From producing podcasts to building apps, recent Fiverr data highlights lucrative side hustles that could monetize your spare time.
The data has a receptive audience. A survey of 1,370 Americans released earlier this year by email and text messaging marketing platform Omnisend found that 28% currently have a side hustle. The majority of that group (80%) said they started their side business for financial reasons, not for fun. Respondents also indicated that side hustles are more about meeting financial necessity than about pursuing interesting passion projects.
Among those with side hustles, over 50% started their ventures with the goal of making extra money to pay the bills or other essentials. Meanwhile, 27% were drawn to side hustles to pay off debt, add to their income or save for a life goal, like owning a home or preparing for retirement.