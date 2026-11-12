These 10 Side Hustles Are Making People the Most Money Right Now, According to Fiverr

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Key Takeaways Fiverr data identifies specialized services that could turn your expertise into extra income.

A recent survey released earlier this year found that 28% of Americans have a side hustle.

Most of them said they started their side hustle to meet financial needs, not for fun.

Your skills could be worth more than you think. From producing podcasts to building apps, recent Fiverr data highlights lucrative side hustles that could monetize your spare time.

The data has a receptive audience. A survey of 1,370 Americans released earlier this year by email and text messaging marketing platform Omnisend found that 28% currently have a side hustle. The majority of that group (80%) said they started their side business for financial reasons, not for fun. Respondents also indicated that side hustles are more about meeting financial necessity than about pursuing interesting passion projects.

Among those with side hustles, over 50% started their ventures with the goal of making extra money to pay the bills or other essentials. Meanwhile, 27% were drawn to side hustles to pay off debt, add to their income or save for a life goal, like owning a home or preparing for retirement.

Side hustles often bring in less income than a full-time job, but people seem to be satisfied with the supplemental cash anyway. The same survey indicated that 51% of respondents earned $500 or less every month from their side gig. However, 76% were still happy with their additional income.

So, looking to launch a side hustle of your own? Fiverr data points to specialized services, from website development to brand style guides, that could turn your expertise into extra income.

Read on to see the 10 most lucrative side hustles right now, according to the platform.

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