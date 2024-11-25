Mac Cummings
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Mac Cummings is the CEO and Co-Founder of Terakeet, the leading strategic partner for predictive and scalable online brand management programs for global brands. Mac has been recognized by a variety of organizations for his business success and excellence in leadership, including EY and Glassdoor.
Latest
Leadership
Here's What It Really Takes to Lead a Bootstrapped Business
Building a strong business without a safety net is about relentless resilience, bold pivots and turning setbacks into stepping stones.