3 Ways Businesses Can Create Lasting Value Across Borders

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Key Takeaways Relationships matter as much as the business opportunity. Take time to understand local expectations, listen carefully and choose partners whose values are compatible with your own.

Adapt to local markets without losing your core values. Successful international businesses distinguish between the principles they should preserve and the practices they should be willing to change.

Build local capabilities, not just a local presence. Businesses that invest in training, develop local leaders and encourage the exchange of knowledge can create stronger foundations for growth.

Asia has undergone an extraordinary economic transformation over the past several decades. Countries that once played relatively modest roles in international commerce have become important centers of manufacturing, technology, finance and innovation.

What interests me most about this transformation is not simply the speed of growth, but the way businesses across the region have learned to operate in markets with very different cultures, languages and economic conditions.

Consider Southeast Asia. According to the ASEAN Investment Report 2025, foreign direct investment into the region reached $226 billion in 2024, an increase of 8% even as global investment flows declined. The region has become an important part of international supply chains, connecting businesses and customers across Asia and beyond.

Yet Asia is not a single market. Doing business in Singapore is very different from doing business in Vietnam, Indonesia or Japan. Each has its own expectations, regulations and ways of building relationships.

I believe this diversity is precisely what makes Asia such an interesting place from which to learn. For entrepreneurs looking to expand internationally, three lessons stand out.

1. Relationships matter as much as the business opportunity

In many parts of Asia, business relationships are built gradually. People want to understand who they are dealing with, whether they can rely on them and whether there is a genuine commitment to working together.

This is not unique to Asia, of course, but it is particularly relevant in a region where business practices and cultural expectations can vary considerably between countries.

When entering a new market, entrepreneurs naturally focus on commercial opportunities. They study demand, calculate potential returns and consider how quickly they can establish operations. These are important questions, but they should not come at the expense of understanding people.

The Asian Development Bank’s Asian Economic Integration Report 2025 examines how regional cooperation, investment and participation in global value chains have helped shape Asia’s economic development.

Behind these economic relationships are businesses that must learn to work together across borders. Reliable partnerships, mutual understanding and the ability to resolve differences are essential to making that cooperation successful.

I have always believed that trust is built through consistency. People remember whether we honor our commitments, communicate honestly and treat them fairly when difficulties arise.

A partnership may begin with a commercial agreement, but its strength is often tested when circumstances change. Markets can become uncertain, costs can rise, and plans do not always unfold as expected.

For entrepreneurs, the lesson is to resist the temptation to treat relationships simply as a means of entering a market. Take time to understand local expectations, listen carefully and choose partners whose values are compatible with your own.

The strongest relationships are often those that continue long after the first transaction has been completed.

2. Adapt to local markets without losing your core values

One of the most valuable lessons from Asia is that geographical proximity does not necessarily mean cultural or commercial similarity.

A business that succeeds in Singapore cannot assume that the same approach will work in Thailand or Indonesia. Consumer preferences, purchasing habits, regulations and expectations of service can differ significantly. This makes Asia an excellent reminder that international expansion requires flexibility.

The OECD’s 2026 Digital Trade Review of ASEAN highlights both the region’s growing digital opportunities and the regulatory differences that continue to complicate cross-border business.

The report estimates that ASEAN’s digital trade exports have reached $387 billion, representing nearly 20% of the region’s total exports. At the same time, differences in national regulations and cross-border data requirements remain obstacles to deeper integration.

For businesses, the implications are clear. Technology may make it easier to reach customers in another country, but it does not eliminate the need to understand how that market operates.

I believe successful international businesses distinguish between the principles they should preserve and the practices they should be willing to change.

A company’s commitment to quality, integrity and customer service should remain consistent wherever it operates. But how those commitments are delivered may need to be adapted to local circumstances.

This requires listening to local employees and customers rather than assuming that decisions made at headquarters will always be appropriate. It also requires humility. Entrepreneurs need confidence in their ideas, but they must remain willing to acknowledge when something is not working.

Sometimes the wisest decision is to test a smaller opportunity, learn from the response and adjust before committing substantial resources.

Asia’s diversity reminds us that successful expansion is not about imposing the same formula everywhere. It is about understanding what people value and finding a way to meet their needs without compromising what the business stands for.

3. Build local capabilities, not just a local presence

Perhaps the most important lesson from Asia’s economic development is the value of investing in people, skills and long-term capabilities.

Many of the region’s economies have developed through participation in international production networks. Businesses do not necessarily manufacture an entire product in one country. Instead, different stages of production take place across several markets, drawing on specialized skills and resources.

The ASEAN Investment Report 2025 highlights how investment has supported the development of regional supply chains in industries including semiconductors, automotive manufacturing and apparel.

This is significant because international investment can contribute more than capital. When supported by training, knowledge-sharing and strong local partnerships, it can help businesses and workers develop capabilities that remain valuable over time.

For entrepreneurs, I believe there is an important distinction between establishing operations in another country and becoming a meaningful part of its economy.

A business may open an office, hire employees and begin generating revenue. But if every important decision is made elsewhere and local people have few opportunities to develop, its long-term contribution may be limited.

By contrast, businesses that invest in training, develop local leaders and encourage the exchange of knowledge can create stronger foundations for growth.

This does not require a large organization or an elaborate program. Smaller businesses can provide mentoring, professional development and opportunities for employees to take on greater responsibility.

These investments may not deliver immediate financial returns, but they help build the experience and confidence that organizations need as they grow.

I also believe there is something important about creating opportunities that extend beyond the business itself. When people acquire new skills, they carry that knowledge throughout their careers. Their development can benefit other organizations, industries and communities.

Asia’s experience demonstrates the potential of economies working together while developing their own capabilities. Entrepreneurs everywhere can learn from that approach.

What Asia can teach the world

Asia’s economic success has not followed a single model. Different countries have developed their own strengths, and the region continues to face challenges involving trade, regulation and economic uncertainty. Nevertheless, its experience offers useful lessons for businesses seeking opportunities beyond their home markets.

Relationships require patience. Local differences deserve respect. And lasting growth depends on developing people and capabilities, not simply increasing sales.

There will always be pressure to expand quickly, particularly when competitors appear to be moving ahead. But entering more markets is not necessarily the same as building a stronger business.

I would encourage entrepreneurs to consider not only where their next opportunity might be, but also what they can contribute when they get there. Can they become trusted partners? Can they serve customers in ways that reflect local needs? Can they create opportunities for people to learn and grow?

These questions may not produce the fastest route to expansion, but they encourage a more sustainable approach to international business.

To me, the greatest lesson from Asia is that creating value across borders requires more than the movement of goods, services and capital. It requires an understanding of people and a willingness to build relationships that endure.

Businesses that recognize this have an opportunity to achieve something more meaningful than international reach. They can create lasting value wherever they operate.