Don’t Delete Your Old Slack. Selling It to AI Can Be ‘Quite Lucrative.’

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Your company’s Slack history might be worth more than your office furniture. AI data brokers are buying Slack threads, presentations and other internal records and licensing them to AI companies hungry for training material, the New York Post reports.

Micro1 is one of the biggest players. CEO Ali Ansari says about 200 businesses a day sign up to explore selling their data. “It can be quite lucrative,” he said. Payouts range from a couple hundred thousand dollars to a few million. Even dead companies are cashing in. Spirit Airlines reportedly sold its operational data for around $10 million after shutting down.

The catch is that the smaller companies rarely qualify because they don’t generate enough volume. There are also privacy issues. Brokers strip out names and identifying details, but Ansari admits the anonymization isn’t foolproof. Still, he expects data licensing to become a standard revenue line for businesses, as common as advertising.