Get All Access for $5/mo

Disney Is Ditching Slack After 44 Million Messages Were Leaked, Spilling Company Secrets Disney has decided to stop Slacking while employees weigh a possible move to Microsoft Teams.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Disney is moving away from Slack on a company-wide level after a data breach this summer.
  • According to the memo, unspecified "collaboration tools" will replace Slack completely by the second quarter of 2025.
  • A hacking group called NullBulge released over 44 million messages, 18,800 spreadsheets, and 13,000 PDFs from Disney's Slack channels in July.

After a massive leak of financial and strategy data this summer through Slack, Disney has decided it's more of a Microsoft Teams player.

An internal memo obtained by Business Insider on Thursday confirms that Disney is moving away from Slack on a company-wide level. Most Disney employees will transition off of Slack by the end of the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, ending in late December 2024. All of them will move off of the messaging platform by the second quarter of 2025.

The Walt Disney logo. Photo Credit: RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images

According to the memo, unspecified "collaboration tools" will replace Slack. Disney employees have already begun weighing in on a possible move to Microsoft Teams, with one employee writing, "Teams is horrible."

Disney's decision to stop Slacking follows the leak of over a terabyte of sensitive company data earlier this summer. According to the Wall Street Journal, a hacking group called NullBulge released over 44 million Slack messages, 18,800 spreadsheets, and 13,000 PDFs specific to Disney's strategy, finances, and operations.

The data included Disney's plans for AI-powered recommendations, internal dashboards tracking theme park revenue, and passport numbers for Disney cruise line employees.

Related: Here's How Disney Plans to Use AI to Grow a $16 Billion Business

NullBulge claimed to have been able to obtain every message and file from close to 10,000 Disney Slack channels with the help of one Disney insider. It also says its motivations are to protect artists' rights and promote fair compensation.

Hen Amartely, product marketing director of cybersecurity company Do Control, wrote that organizations can learn from Disney's data breach by keeping sensitive information, especially secrets like account credentials, out of Slack. Amartely also recommends watching out for unusual activity and behavior from insiders.

Disney isn't the first to have internal Slack messages leaked. Uber had an incident in September 2022 as well as Twitter, now X, in July 2020 that started with the hacker gaining entry to the company's servers by first infiltrating a Slack account.

Related: Disney's Internal Slack Message Data Leaked in Latest Hack Targeting a Major Company
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Find Success

How I Redefined My Success as an Entrepreneur With These 3 Questions

Success is such an arbitrary concept. It looks different for everyone. For me, these 3 questions helped redefine what I wanted from my business, and what it would take for me to feel truly successful.

By Sunny Dublick
Data & Recovery

Your Lifetime Cloud Solution—2TB of FileJump Storage for $89

Access your files anytime, anywhere, and never pay monthly again.

By StackCommerce
Starting a Business

He Founded a Company That Was Acquired By Angie and Now He Is Disrupting CPG. Here Are This CEO's Strategies for Innovating and Scaling.

From building the home services platform company Handy to revolutionizing the consumer goods industry with Keychain, Oisin Hanrahan has mastered the art of scaling companies.

By Christopher Salvi
Starting a Business

This 31-Year-Old Left Harvard to Help His Mom and Built a $25 Million Nutrition Business

How Sam Faycurry's family side hustle blossomed into Fay, a personalized nutrition counseling service.

By Jon Bier
Fundraising

A Bad VC Deal Destroyed My Multimillion-Dollar Company. Here's What I Wish I Knew Before I Signed.

These are the lessons I learned from working with — and getting screwed by — the wrong VC.

By Nicole Loftus
Business News

Here's How the CEOs of Salesforce and Nvidia Use ChatGPT in Their Daily Lives

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff use ChatGPT often — and in very unexpected ways.

By Sherin Shibu