An apparent leak has made messages, files, code, and other data from Disney's internal Slack public.

A hacking group known as Nullbulge claimed responsibility for the leak in a blog post. In it, it said people could gain details on Disney's planned projects, some log-in information, and more, all taken from the company Slack messaging system.

Nullbulge said it accessed "almost 10,000 channels" to dump "every message and file possible." The group remains anonymous but said its mission includes advocating for artist rights, The Wall Street Journal reported. Business Insider couldn't verify Nullbulge's claims regarding the size of the hack.

Disney artist contracts, "approach to AI," and "blatant disregard for the consumer" motivated the group to target the entertainment company, according to the Journal.

The X account @NullBulgeGroup spent weeks posting about infiltrating Disney's Slack. One post from July 4 appears to show a dashboard with the daily attendance at Disneyland Paris.

A Disney spokesperson told BI that the company is investigating the matter.

Disney is the latest major corporation to experience a data leak in the past week. On Friday, AT&T said that hackers stole "nearly all" of its customers' call and text records.

An unidentified Nullbulge spokesperson gave the Journal some insight into why hackers might release data first and ask questions later.

"If we said, 'Hello Disney, we have all your Slack data,' they would instantly lock down and try to take us out. In a duel, you better fire first," the spokesperson said.