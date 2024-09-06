After getting banned from the exclusive members-only club for alleged bad behavior, a California couple has spent a fortune trying to get back to paling around with Mickey.

An Orange County, California courtroom became the unhappiest place on Earth for two Disney superfans after a jury ruled against their lawsuit to get reinstated in the company's exclusive Club 33 in Disneyland.

Diana and Scott Anderson filed a lawsuit against the Walt Disney Company after getting permanently banned from the exclusive private restaurant in 2017. Club 33's membership is said to cost between $25,000-$50,000 upfront and carries an annual fee of between $10,000 and $30,000. Despite those costs, the club is said to have a multiple-year waiting list.

The couple's membership was revoked after Scott was allegedly found in the park intoxicated on the evening of Sept. 3, 2017. (He and his legal team deny this claim and say he was disoriented while suffering from a migraine.) Since then, the couple has spent $400,000 fighting the ban, according to the Los Angeles Times, and their bid failed.

The couple isn't fairing much better in the court of public opinion on social media. The Times posted the details of the story on Instagram and the comments section is less than Disney-fied.

"Cue that Frozen song, 'Let It Go!'" posted melissakchan.

"I love seeing rich entitled people lose money" posted geektoid.

"The restaurant is a cute experience, the food isn't even that good, I guess it's a brag to be a keyholder but… People are literally dying in the streets and this is what they focus on?" posted aaliyahlove69.

The couple is undeterred by the ruling, and plans to appeal. Diana told The Los Angeles Times "I'll sell a kidney—I don't care" to cover legal fees.

Scott, who owns a golf course in Gilbert, Arizona, says that the ban has falsely given him the reputation of being a "drunk" and told the Times "we will fight this to the death," adding, "My retirement is set back five years. I'm paying through the nose. Every day, I'm seeing another bill, and I'm about to keel over."

Maybe a quick trip to LEGOland will help get this off their minds?

