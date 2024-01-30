The ticket cost $8 at the time of purchase nearly five decades ago.

A viral TikTok is exposing an unknown fact about Disney's ticket policy — if you have an old, unused ticket, see if there's an expiration date.

In a video that's now been viewed over 8.6 million times, TikToker Matthew Ables takes viewers on a journey to see what happens when he finds and tries to use a Walt Disney World ticket for Magic Kingdom — from 1978.

"I always assumed that it was just an old family keepsake until I realized that it's never been used and there's no expiration date, which means I've either found the golden ticket here or I'm delusional thinking that the mouse is going to let me use it to get insight nearly half a century later," Ables told viewers, noting that ticket originally cost $8.

Ables flew to Orlando to try out his pass, labeled "10 adventures in one," saying he initally got nervous because the Disney cast member began stamping his ticket with "void" stamps.

Related: Disney World and Disneyland Are Hiking Ticket Prices. Here's How Much and When It Goes Into Effect.

To his surprise, she returned with a Yellow day pass, which granted him access to the park.

Viewers flooded the video praising the "magical" discovery, some sharing similar experiences.

"I had one similar to that! I had a paper ticket from 1980, and it was less than $50," one viewer wrote. "They took it!! I got a plastic ticket, too. It caused quite a scene when I went to the ticket counter."

"I used five tickets from 2001 that my mom saved from when I was a baby," another said. "Best birthday present ever."

Today, a standard day pass for ages 10 and up to Disney World parks starts at $109.

Related: 'The Actual Most Magical Place on Earth': Disney Employee Reveals Secret Discount Store Only Available to Disney Cast Members

According to Walt Disney World's Ticket policy, the park will accept tickets as long as they are not expired.

"Walt Disney World Resort continues to honor all unexpired theme park tickets with remaining admission days," the policy states. "For dated theme park tickets, you may be able to change the date on your tickets."

It looks like even with increasing ticket prices, there's still some Disney magic to be shared.