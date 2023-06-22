'The Actual Most Magical Place on Earth': Disney Employee Reveals Secret Discount Store Only Available to Disney Cast Members The store is called Cast Connection and Property Control, and it's located in Orlando, Florida.

Being an employee of any Disney World Resort certainly has its perks, such as free theme park admission, food and beverage discounts, and early peeks at upcoming attractions.

But one Disney employee is going viral on TikTok for sharing a relatively unknown benefit that workers have access to — an entire store just for employees.

The clip, which has now garnered over 907,000 views, was filmed by a Disney employee at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and gives an inside look at the store called Cast Connection and Property Control.

The rules are simple, you can only come in if you are a cast member or family member of a cast member, and you can't shop the items for anyone else.

A Disney cast member is defined as any employee who works at the Disney parks or the Disney store.

The items, which are heavily discounted (think $0.25 for a desk), come from Disney properties around the country and are brought into the store when Disney considers them "obsolete".

Items range from major pieces of furniture to clothing, food, and holiday decorations — basically, anything you can think of that a theme park might toss. New items are swapped in every week.

In another clip, the employee shares all the nearly unbelievable items she purchased from the store for only $1, including a platform bed from Animal Kingdom and a Dressing room light and mirror.

Viewers were shocked that the store existed and that items were available for such low prices.

"The actual most magical place on earth," one person joked in a nod to Disney's famous slogan.

"I need a friend who works at Disney," another said.

While the perks are plentiful, being a Disney cast member isn't all fun and games at all times.

Earlier this week, two cast members were assaulted by an intoxicated guest on a boat ride in Disney World's Epcot after the rider tried to exit the ride while it was still moving.

There are currently an estimated 75,000 cast members employed by Disney.

