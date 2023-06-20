The incident occurred on the Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros boat ride at Epcot in Orlando, Florida.

Chaos ensued at Walt Disney World over the weekend when a disgruntled rider leaped off of an attraction while it was in motion after arguing with other passengers.

The incident occurred on the Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros boat ride in the Mexico section of Epcot in Orlando, Florida, and was captured in two separate clips on TikTok, which have garnered a combined 2.12 million views.

In the first clip, the allegedly intoxicated woman can be seen jumping off the boat and on the guard rail where people board the ride, bending over to yell at others who were still on the boats. A ride operator can be heard explaining to the woman that the ride cannot move until she gets back into the boat as other riders plead to be let off.

In the second clip, the woman dissembles and tries to jump over the queue ropes before jumping over the turnstile that lets passengers into the line.

"She screamed. Tried to fight with the people in the boat behind her. Swung on two young workers," the witness who filmed the videos wrote. "Scared kids and pissed everyone off. Then ran and had to be taken out by security."

It's unclear what prompted the woman to take such drastic action.

Many people in the comment section were horrified by the woman's behavior.

"Who's idea was it to allow uncontrolled drinking at a theme park," one person wrote.

"We were in her boat. My two little kids were terrified," an alleged witness wrote. "This went on way too long. She grabbed my brother-in-law too."

Inside the Magic states that it is against park policy to remove oneself from a boat or moving ride once on board.

"These types of actions will result in bans from the Park and could also result in major arrests, as well," the source says. "These rules are in place for the safety and well-being of everyone visiting."

The Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros (usually referred to as the Three Caballeros ride) is a slow boat ride with no age or height restrictions that takes guests through an animated backdrop that follows Donald Duck's friends Panchito and José Carioca as they try to find him on the Rio Grande after he goes missing.

Disney World did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.