Disney World and Disneyland Are Hiking Ticket Prices. Here's How Much and When It Goes Into Effect. The price hikes come on the heels of a relatively flat Q3 2023.

Emily Rella

Disney fans looking to make the trip to one of the company's U.S. theme parks in sunny California or Florida this winter might want to bring some extra padding, as new price hikes have rolled out for Disney World and Disneyland — effective immediately.

In Anaheim, California, single-day ticket prices are rising nearly 9% at Disneyland, with one-day tickets for the most popular days (like holidays, for example) rising to $194 (an 8.4% increase). The largest increase is a 21% jump for the Enchant Key tier of the annual pass, which will now cost $849.

Price hikes on other tiers of daily passes have increased across the board, and the five-day pass has risen to $480 per person, a 16% increase.

Views of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland in Anaheim, California (Getty Images)

The cost of Genie+, an add-on that allows parkers to skip the line on certain rides, also increased to $30 from $5.

One-day tickets at Orlando's Disney World remain the same price, but annual price passes are increasing by 10% per tier, with the highest tier (the Incredi-Pass) retailing at $1,449.

Parking costs at Disney World will also increase, from $5 to $30, though the park is bringing back Park Hopper tickets, allowing guests to jump from park to park during the day without moving their vehicle.

"We are constantly adding new, innovative attractions and entertainment to our parks and, with our broad array of pricing options, the value of a theme park visit is reflected in the unique experiences that only Disney can offer," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement, per CNBC.

A monorail zips past flower displays at Epcot at Walt Disney World (Getty Images)

The price hikes, though substantial, aren't exactly a surprise amid reports that employees were "freaking out" after rumors surfaced that Disney was looking to offload its ABC network and television stations due to financial struggles.

Though Disney's revenue in Q3 2023 grew 4%, the company's parks, experiences, and products division brought in $8.3 billion of that revenue, a 13% quarterly increase in that sector.

Earlier this month, Disney announced discounts for children ages 3-9 at Disneyland and Disney World, with prices as low as $50 per child for select dates. It's unclear if the new price hikes will affect the previously announced discounts.

Disney was down just over 13.2% year-over-year as of Friday morning.
