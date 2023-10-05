Finally some good news for those hoping to take their families to one of Disney's parks in the near future.

The Walt Disney Co. announced that children's tickets at California's Disneyland and Orlando's Disney World would be discounted beginning October 24.

Children ages three to nine are included in the new price cuts for tickets that will come "as low as $50 per child" with the option to purchase one, two or three-day passes, per a company blog post. The tickets will be valid for use in Disneyland from January 8, 2024, through March 10, 2024 with no blackout dates.

For those seeking discounts in Florida, Disney World is offering half-off children's tickets and dining plans beginning November 14 if guests purchase a four-day and four-night vacation package for any resort on the property. The offer is valid to be redeemed from March 3, 2024, through June 30, 2024.

The new price cuts come after a rough summer for the Orlando-based park that saw significantly smaller crowds than usual due to price hikes and summer heat waves. The Wall Street Journal reported that wait times at the park's Magic Kingdom on July 4 were 27 minutes on average, according to data from travel company Touring Plans. Average waits were 31 minutes on July 4 in 2022 and 47 minutes in 2019.

Last month, Disney was forced to pay a $9.5 million class action settlement in California after Disneyland Magic Key pass holders alleged that they were unable to book park reservations on certain dates of their choosing, despite being told that there were no blackout dates.

Employees at the company were also reportedly "freaking out" last month amid reports that Disney was considering offloading its ABC network and television stations due to ongoing financial challenges.

The company had a mixed bag of a fiscal Q3 2023, though its parks, experiences and products division brought in $8.3 billion in revenue, a 13% quarterly increase.

"Moving forward, I believe three businesses will drive the greatest growth and value creation over the next five years," Disney CEO Bob Iger said at the time. "They are our film studios, our parks business and streaming, all of which are inextricably linked to our brands and franchises."

The Walt Disney Co. was down just over 21% in a one-year period as of Thursday morning.