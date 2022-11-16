Disney World Tickets Are About To Be More Expensive – Prices Will Now Be Park-Specific

Everything's getting pricier — including Walt World in Orlando.

Arturo Holmes I Getty Images Disney World.

Today, Disney announced that starting on December 8, ticket prices will increase depending on which park you're visiting. Prices for annual passes will also be higher, according to USA Today.

What does this mean for visitors? If you want to ride on Space Mountain or take a photo with Mickey Mouse, you'll have to pay more.

"Magic Kingdom Park will be priced at or above our other theme parks due to the incredible demand as it remains the most-visited theme park in the world," Disney said in a statement.

The announcement marks the latest price hikes related to Disney's various properties. In early October, prices went up at Disneyland and California Adventure, to the ire of fans online. The resort also made it more expensive to eat at its iconic Victoria & Albert's restaurant in Disney World.

And it's not just the price of the tickets that are soaring. Disney has reportedly been increasing costs across the board, from hotel stays to food. Two customers even filed a class action lawsuit over changes made to previously purchased annual passes after the pandemic.

Related: 'I Can Go to Europe for Cheaper': A Trip to Disney Costs More Than Ever Before

How the new pricing works

Starting December 8, each of Disney World's theme parks will have a different price range. The lowest cost for all four parks is $109, but those numbers go up depending on demand and time of year.

Here are the new price ranges:

Animal Kingdom, from $109 to $159

EPCOT, from $114 to $179

Hollywood Studios, from $124 to $179

Magic Kingdom, from $124 to $189

Some other changes: People who buy passes that are "one park, one day," will need to make a reservation at the same time.

Park hopping will also be pricer in both tiers and vary based on the date, according to CBS. You still can't buy new annual passes, which previously had perks like no blackout dates (sales have been frozen since November). But expect prices to go up once Disney starts selling them again.