Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Disney Fans Slam CEO Bob Chapek After More Park Price Hikes

The CEO suggested more price increases are to come during an August earnings call.

By

A day of family fun at California's Disneyland just got a whole lot more expensive, causing fans to question their loyalty to the brand and Disney CEO Bob Chapek.

The Anaheim-based theme park raised prices across the board, in addition to its Disney Genie+ service available at its U.S. resorts, by an average of 8 percent on Tuesday, according to CBS News.

The hike follows Chapek's hint that prices will continue to increase with high demand from Disney lovers during an August earnings call.

Disneyland and California Adventures organize their ticket prices by "tiers," which are the number of days you plan to visit one of the parks. For those planning to visit the parks for one day, or Tier 1, the price has increased from $104 to $114. If you're purchasing a Tier 6 pass, it's now $179, up from $164.

Additionally, for people purchasing "Park Hopper" tickets, which allow patrons to move between Disneyland and California Adventures, Tier 1 tickets have increased from $164 to $179, while Tier 6 tickets increased from $224 to $244.

The Genie+ pass "fast pass" price, which allows customers to cut the line for some attractions, was raised from $20 to $25.

Disney World in Orlando, Fla., also increased its Genie+ pass from $15 to $22 but has yet to increase ticket costs, per New York Post. However, the outlet notes that Disneyland's annual passes saw a 16 percent hike only two months ago.

Over the past five years, Disneyland has raised prices each October, with a total 36 percent increase since 2017, according to Deadline.

As Disneyland keeps raising prices, fans are starting to get frustrated.

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

I Used a Dating App to Meet Millionaires. I Got to Travel the World, Get Fancy Gifts, and Learn A Lot from My Relationships.

Jane Ridley

Business News

Kevin Bacon Admits He Lost 'Most' of His Net Worth to Bernie Madoff's 'Too Good to Be True' Ponzi Scheme

Sam Silverman

Business News

Elon Musk Launches 'Burnt Hair' Perfume — and Sells $1 Million Worth in Just a Few Hours

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Read More