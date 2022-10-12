A day of family fun at California's just got a whole lot more expensive, causing fans to question their loyalty to the brand and CEO Bob Chapek.

The Anaheim-based theme park raised prices across the board, in addition to its Disney Genie+ service available at its U.S. resorts, by an average of 8 percent on Tuesday, according to CBS News.

The hike follows Chapek's hint that prices will continue to increase with high demand from Disney lovers during an August earnings call.

Disneyland and California Adventures organize their ticket prices by "tiers," which are the number of days you plan to visit one of the parks. For those planning to visit the parks for one day, or Tier 1, the price has increased from $104 to $114. If you're purchasing a Tier 6 pass, it's now $179, up from $164.

Additionally, for people purchasing "Park Hopper" tickets, which allow patrons to move between Disneyland and California Adventures, Tier 1 tickets have increased from $164 to $179, while Tier 6 tickets increased from $224 to $244.

The Genie+ pass "fast pass" price, which allows customers to cut the line for some attractions, was raised from $20 to $25.

in Orlando, Fla., also increased its Genie+ pass from $15 to $22 but has yet to increase ticket costs, per New York Post. However, the outlet notes that Disneyland's annual passes saw a 16 percent hike only two months ago.

Over the past five years, Disneyland has raised prices each October, with a total 36 percent increase since 2017, according to Deadline.

As Disneyland keeps raising prices, fans are starting to get frustrated.

I just have a lot of emotions right now. I'm just feeling really sad and anxious and stressed over the raised Disney ticket prices. I just want to be able to go, to escape from the real world. How much money do you want to make from us? #Disney — Rebeca (@Bunnykisses21) October 12, 2022

Two months since our Magic Key passes expired and now ticket prices went up.. will I ever get to go back to Disney — jessi marie (@jessimug) October 12, 2022