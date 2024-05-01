📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

An Aggressive 1980s Marketing Campaign Made Many Americans Believe Cinco De Mayo Is Something It's Not. Are You One of Them? Sixty percent of U.S. adults are incorrect about or unsure of the holiday's history.

By Amanda Breen

Key Takeaways

  • Many Americans are under the mistaken impression that Cinco de Mayo marks Mexican Independence Day.
  • In reality, it recognizes May 5, 1862 — the date of the Mexican army's victory over France at the Battle of Puebla.
  • A massive marketing campaign from Anheuser-Busch, Miller and Coors contributed to enduring misunderstanding.
entrepreneur daily

Cinco de Mayo is around the corner — do you know what it actually celebrates?

If you're like many Americans, you might mistakenly believe that Cinco de Mayo ("May 5" in Spanish) commemorates Mexico's independence from Spain. Forty-one percent of U.S. adults believe that Cinco de Mayo is Mexico's Independence Day, while 19% are unsure, according to a 2020 survey from market research and analytics firm YouGov.

But Mexican Independence Day is acknowledged as September 16, 1821, the day when the Catholic priest Father Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla urged his parish to resist the Spanish and an 11-year war for liberation began. Cinco de Mayo, on the other hand, marks the date of the Mexican army's May 5, 1862, victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican war.

Related: Starting a Business in Mexico: A Guide to Laws, Culture and More

May 5, 1862, marked "a great symbolic victory for the Mexican government" and spurred the resistance

On May 5, 1862, president of Mexico Benito Juárez assembled a group of 2,000 men — many of whom were either indigenous Mexicans or of mixed ancestry — and sent them to Puebla, a small town in east-central Mexico, to face off against 6,000 of Napoleon's French troops. Despite being greatly outnumbered and lacking heavy artillery, Juárez's men forced the French to retreat — "a great symbolic victory for the Mexican government" that fueled the resistance movement, per History.com.

Although the French would go on to win a Second Battle of Puebla the following year, people in the state of Puebla began celebrating the holiday as early as 1863. As Mexicans immigrated to the U.S., some celebrations and small festivals came with them, gaining popularity in the mid-20th century on college campuses in response to the Chicano Movement's push for Mexican American civil rights, Wine Enthusiast reported.

Related: Technology Trends Making Entrepreneurs Turn to Mexico

So why the mass confusion nowadays? Part of it can be attributed to an aggressive 1980s marketing campaign.

Coors spent more than $60 million in marketing to Latinx consumers in the 1980s

When the mid-1980s rolled around, Anheuser-Busch, Miller and Coors all embarked on major marketing pushes to reframe the holiday as a kind of "Mexican St. Patrick's Day" that could capitalize on an increasing Mexican consumer base, per Wine Enthusiast. Anheuser-Busch and Miller each put together Hispanic marketing departments to do so, and Coors funneled more than $60 million in marketing to Latinx consumers after signing an agreement in federal court promising not to discriminate in its hiring.

The push paid off for beer companies — big time. Cinco de Mayo has become one of the biggest days for beer sales in the U.S.: In 2022, volume sales were 8% higher the week of the holiday compared to an average week over the course of the year, and commercial sales were up even more, with an increase of 12% compared to an average week in the year, according to Beer Institute data reported by Quartz.

Related: Where Anheuser-Busch Went Wrong and How We Can Do Better

What's more, a 2018 poll from NationalToday.com, which surveyed 1,000 Americans about the holiday, found that 13% of them thought Cinco de Mayo "was just an excuse to drink" and that the top two intended ways to celebrate were "eating Mexican food" (59%) and "drinking margaritas" (32%).

Of course, the marketing around Cinco de Mayo and other culturally-specific observances continues today, with countless brands taking part on social media. But companies seizing the opportunity to recognize any of them would do well to consider why and how they're choosing to highlight — and avoid becoming one of those accused of performing lip service without any real purpose or action behind it.
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a senior features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Data & Recovery

Get 1TB of Cloud Storage for a $130 Bargain Through May 5th

Koofr supports modern business professionals' needs with easy file-sharing features and reliable security.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Former Students of 'Predatory' Art Institutes Get $6.1 Billion in Loans Erased

The Art Institutes chain shuttered the last of its campuses in the fall of 2023.

By Emily Rella
Business News

'Everyone Is in Complete Shock': A 500-Person Tesla Team Found Out 'in the Middle of the Night' Their Charger Division Was Laid Off

Other car companies that use the technology, such as General Motors and Ford, also weren't expecting the news, according to reports.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

James Clear's Atoms App Promises to Help Break Bad Habits and Create Better Ones — Here's How It Works

The app turns Clear's best-selling book, "Atomic Habits," into something actionable.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

He Started a Salty Backyard Side Hustle That Out-Earned His Full-Time Job and Now Makes Over $1 Million a Year: 'Take the Leap'

In 2011, Kyle Needham turned his passion for oysters into a business that saw consistent monthly revenue "right away."

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

You Will Fail at Risk-Taking Unless You Follow These 5 Strategies

Succeeding in business and life always involves a degree of risk. Knowing how to take risks, when, and how to mitigate risks is essential to finding success.

By Tom Lewis