📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

'They're Scared': PNC Arena Bans New York Residents From Purchasing Tickets Ahead of Rangers, Hurricanes NHL Playoff Matchup The two teams will face off in Game 1 of the second round of the Eastern Conference fight for the Stanley Cup.

By Emily Rella

entrepreneur daily

The battle for the Stanley Cup is well underway as the New York Rangers are set to take on the Carolina Hurricanes in Round 2 of the Eastern Conference playoffs on Sunday night.

But for diehard Blueshirts fans, planning a trip to North Carolina to watch the games may be difficult — Ticketmaster is prohibiting people who live outside the North Carolina area from purchasing tickets.

Upon checkout, fans are greeted with this disclaimer before submitting their payment for the tickets:

"PNC Arena is located in Raleigh, NC. Sales to this event will be restricted to residents of North Carolina, South Carolina and southern parts of Virginia," the website reads. "Residency will be based on credit card billing address. Orders by residents outside North Carolina, South Carolina and southern Virginia will be canceled without notice and refunds given."

Games 3, 4, and potentially 6 are slated to be hosted at the PNC Arena.

Naturally, Rangers fans took to social media to point out that the North Carolina area has plenty of New York transplants, and restricting ticket sales probably won't be very effective.

The last time the two teams faced off in the playoffs was in 2022 when the Rangers emerged victorious after Game 7 of Round 2. The same ticket disclaimer for PNC game tickets was reportedly in place then, too.

Dates and times have not yet been released for the rest of the series.

The New York Rangers do not have a restriction on who can purchase tickets for Game 1 at Madison Square Garden, though getting into the arena will cost you.

As of Friday afternoon, the cheapest official tickets listed through Ticketmaster were standing room only (no assigned seat) for $343 a pop.

Game 1 of the Rangers and Hurricanes in Round 2 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs will start at 4 p.m. EST on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

Top Career Motivations of Gen Z and Reasons They Choose an Employer

By understanding Gen Z's career motivations and aligning with the reasons they select an employer, companies can create workplaces that inspire and retain Gen Z talent.

By Ryan Jenkins
Growing a Business

Chasing Social Media Algorithms Is Out — Community Is in. Here's How to Create Connections That Matter.

It's time to ditch the noise and create meaningful connections.

By Paul Sullivan
Business News

These 4 Words Make It Obvious You Used AI to Write a Paper, According to New Research

Scientists are increasingly using ChatGPT and other AI bots to write studies.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

7 Practical Tips for Running Multiple Businesses Successfully

Thinking of starting additional businesses alongside your existing ventures? Learn some practical tips for successfully juggling multiple companies from this insightful blog post.

By Murali Nethi
Franchise

How to Protect Your Business If the Expanded Joint Employer Rule Comes Back: 'This Is Going to End Up at the Supreme Court'

Although the expanded Joint Employer Rule appears to be dead, it could still be legally resurrected. Here's how to protect your business.

By Carl Stoffers
Business Plans

Key Financial Metrics Every Founder Should Know About

Getting a handle on your startup's finances is essential for any new business owner.

By Nick Chandi