10 Jobs Small Business Owners Are Handing Off to Freelancers, According to Fiverr Data

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Key Takeaways Freelancing hiring by businesses has seen a 260% increase in recent years, per Fiverr.

The trend benefits both businesses and freelancers, who often use the platform to make money on the side.

If you’re an entrepreneur who wishes you had more than 24 hours in a day, you’re not alone.

Nearly half of small business owners (46.5%) say having more time is the single biggest improvement they need, according to recent data from Small Business Expo.

That’s why many of them are investing in freelance talent to get the job done.

Freelance hiring by businesses has seen a 260% surge in recent years, per Fiverr’s 2025 Economic Impact Report.

Freelancing contributes $319 billion to the U.S. economy, or 1.1% of GDP, and the average freelancer earns $52,000 a year across top markets, Fiverr reported.

The boon benefits both businesses and freelancers, who often use the platform to supplement their income.

Actor Victoria Carroll told Entrepreneur she joined Fiverr in 2018 to pursue voice-over work. She created a profile to attract clients and averaged $1,000 to $2,000 a month within the year, then $70,000 in her second full year on the platform — more than she’d ever made.

Read on to see 10 common jobs small business owners are handing off to freelancers on Fiverr:

1. Voice Over

2. Website Development

3. Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

4. Video Editing

5. Social Media Marketing

6. UGC Videos

7. Logo Design

8. Image Editing

9. Book Design

10. Translation

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