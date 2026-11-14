Why Tech and Crypto Sold Off After the Blue Wave

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Key Takeaways You can’t control the next selloff, only how much of your plan needs one not to happen.

Markets punish the possibility of data-center scrutiny long before any rule exists, because expectations move valuations faster than regulation moves operations.

The real test for founders is whether the plan survives a funding round that lands six months late or an approval that slows down.u003cbru003e

The first market reaction to an election can make a poor foundation for a business plan. On Nov. 4, stocks and Bitcoin recovered after the Democratic sweep of Congress. By the next U.S. trading morning, that relief rally was coming apart.

During morning trading on Nov. 5, the Nasdaq Composite fell nearly 4%. Bitcoin also reversed course: Bitcoin.com reported a Bitstamp low of $75,468 by 10:55 a.m. Eastern, after the cryptocurrency had traded above $81,000 the previous day.

The reversal makes a simple political explanation difficult. The election result had not changed. Investors were reassessing what it might mean for businesses and assets whose valuations depended on continued growth, access to financing and confidence in the future.

For entrepreneurs, the useful question is how much of a business plan still works when those assumptions become less generous.

The AI trade faced questions about timing and returns

The blue wave introduced another uncertainty for the AI buildout. Reuters reported concern that Democratic victories could bring closer scrutiny of data-center expansion. Chipmakers, data-center operators and companies supplying that expansion came under pressure as investors considered the possibility of slower development.

These were concerns about possible future restrictions. Markets can mark down a company because a project might face delays, long before an agency or legislature acts. Expectations can change a valuation before a rule changes an operating plan.

For a developer, even a temporary delay can change the economics. Equipment has to be financed, contracts carry obligations and interest can accumulate before customers start paying. A project can remain technologically promising while becoming less attractive at its original cost and timetable.

Those concerns were already building before election night. A separate Reuters report described investors questioning returns on enormous AI investments and the use of debt to fund them. The political shift added another uncertainty to that existing debate; it did not create every weakness in the trade.

Company results mattered, too. In its November 4 earnings release, Qualcomm reported quarterly handset revenue of $5.137 billion, down 26% from a year earlier. It also warned of rising semiconductor input costs. These were operating pressures with their own implications for earnings, irrespective of which party won Congress.

For a founder selling an ambitious growth story, that is the uncomfortable part. Investors may still believe in the technology while demanding stronger evidence that expansion will produce an acceptable return.

Crypto was exposed to the same retreat from risk

Bitcoin’s decentralized design does not make its price independent of financial markets. Its network operates without a central owner, but people still buy and sell it with finite capital, changing risk preferences and sometimes borrowed money.

When investors become more defensive, assets with very different underlying purposes can fall together. A trader reducing exposure does not need to abandon a long-term belief in Bitcoin to sell it. The immediate priority may simply be to reduce losses or free up cash.

Leverage can make that process faster. Coinbase International Exchange’s trading rules, for example, provide for automatic liquidation when account equity falls below maintenance requirements. Closing leveraged positions can add further pressure to an existing move. The mechanism helps explain how selling can accelerate without a new piece of political news arriving each time prices fall.

There was evidence of forced closures across crypto. Bitcoin.com cited Coinglass figures showing roughly $839 million in liquidations over the preceding 24 hours, including approximately $741 million in bullish positions. That window spans two trading days, and the figures measure positions liquidated rather than an equivalent amount of cash withdrawn.

The simultaneous sell-off is consistent with investors cutting risk, with leverage amplifying the pressure. It does not establish that the same investors sold both markets, or that the blue wave alone caused Bitcoin’s decline.

Founders should examine the assumptions behind their growth plans

The most useful response to this kind of volatility is a closer look at the operating plan. A changing market can reveal dependencies that were easy to overlook when financing was available and valuations were rising.

Start with funding. If the next equity round takes six months longer, which commitments still have to be paid? If a loan becomes more expensive or a project approval takes longer, does the business have enough cash to reach its next meaningful milestone?

Then examine demand. An AI company should be able to show what customers pay for, how often they return and whether delivering the service produces a sustainable margin. A crypto business should understand how lower asset prices, thinner liquidity or increased withdrawals would affect its operations.

Political assumptions deserve the same treatment. An expected approval, friendly administration or proposed law may improve the outlook. Put those benefits in a scenario that can be tested, and identify how the business operates if they arrive later than expected.

This exercise can produce specific decisions: stage a capital project, negotiate more flexible supplier terms or prioritize a product customers already pay to use. It is more useful than trying to predict the next market rebound.

A selloff tests how growth is financed

The post-midterm reversal does not settle the long-term case for AI or digital assets. It does show how quickly market enthusiasm can disappear while a company’s spending obligations remain.

The blue wave was part of the context. Earnings, financing costs, expectations for infrastructure growth and leveraged trading also shaped the environment. Assigning the entire move to one election result would leave founders with an incomplete explanation.

A company cannot control the next election or the next wave of selling. It can control how much of its future depends on a favorable outcome. That is where the work should begin.