Joselito Lizarondo
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Joselito is an entrepreneur and blockchain strategist who founded Swipe (acquired by Binance) and Venus Protocol. With a background in finance and crypto, he now advises startups and institutions on digital assets and champions open, inclusive financial systems.
Latest
Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Why a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Is Just What America Needs Right Now
The U.S. has released its most comprehensive digital-asset policy yet, the 160-page Crypto Playbook. The initiative holds promise and invites further discussion in the world of digital assets.