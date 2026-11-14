Keep Business Projects on Track With Microsoft Project Professional 2024 for $38.39

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TL;DR: Get Microsoft Project Professional 2024 for Windows for $38.39 (reg. $1,129.99) with code DEAL20 through November 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Running a business means keeping multiple moving parts organized, from coordinating employees and assigning responsibilities to tracking deadlines and managing resources. As projects overlap and workloads grow, having a centralized way to monitor everything can make a difference.

Microsoft Project Professional 2024 gives business owners and project managers a dedicated platform for planning assignments, tracking progress, and keeping projects moving. You can get the lifetime license for just $38.39 (reg. $1,129.99) with coupon code DEAL20.

Keep deadlines and team workloads organized

Getting a project started doesn’t mean you have to start from scratch. Microsoft Project Professional 2024 includes pre-built templates to help users organize new initiatives, while automated scheduling populates start and end dates based on task dependencies. Multiple timeline views and Gantt charts also make it easier to visualize how assignments connect and identify which tasks could affect the overall schedule.

It also offers tools for making smarter decisions about available resources. Its “what-if” scenarios allow managers to explore different task assignments before settling on a plan, while built-in Burndown and Resource Overview reports provide useful updates for stakeholders. Baselines offer another way to measure performance by comparing progress against the original project plan.

For small-business owners who are managing employees, independent consultants who are working with client deliverables, or entrepreneurs who are preparing to expand their operations, these features can help bring structure to an ever-busy workload. Timesheets also capture time spent on project and non-project work, which can support payroll and client invoicing.

Users working with Microsoft Teams for Business can also check team members’ availability and initiate chats or calls from their project plans, though a separate Teams license is required.

Microsoft Project Professional 2024 can be yours for an extra 20% off, at $38.39 (reg. $1,129.99) when you use code DEAL20 at check out.

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