Get Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2026 for Life for Just $29.97

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

TL;DR: Build desktop, mobile, and web apps with a Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2026 lifetime license, now $29.97 through November 8 (MSRP $499.99).

Stack Overflow’s 2025 Developer Survey found that new subscription-based AI coding editors still haven’t overtaken the established integrated development environments (IDEs) most developers use every day. For a small software business, that core tool remains a cost that never goes away, as it’s billed monthly.

One way to avoid that is Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2026, Microsoft’s full development environment for desktop, mobile, web, and cloud apps, with a lifetime license on sale for $29.97 (MSRP $499.99).

One IDE for every client project

Because Visual Studio 2026 runs as a 64-bit IDE, very large solutions and heavy workloads are easier to work with. From one install, you can build cross-platform mobile and desktop apps with .NET MAUI, write web interfaces in C# with Blazor, and test .NET and C++ apps that target Windows, Linux, and containers. Hot reload pushes code changes into a running .NET or C++ app instantly, so testing a fix doesn’t mean restarting the whole project.

IntelliCode learns from the code you’ve already written. Visual Studio reads your variable names, functions, and libraries, then completes a line or a full block based on patterns in your own codebase. With GitHub Copilot connected, you also get AI refactoring suggestions plus AI profiler and debugger agents that help track down performance problems faster. Copilot Free works with this license, but a paid Copilot plan isn’t included.

When a new developer joins mid-project and gets stuck on a bug, Live Share lets a teammate jump into the same coding session with them in real time. Nobody has to clone the repo or install dependencies first.

You also set access controls for each session. CodeLens answers the follow-up questions, like who last changed a function and whether it has tests, without anyone leaving the editor. Built-in Azure and GitHub integrations keep all of it tied to the DevOps workflow your team already runs.

Stop paying every month for the tools your business depends on.

Through November 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get a Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2026 lifetime license on sale for $29.97 (MSRP $499.99). No coupon is needed.

StackSocial prices subject to change.