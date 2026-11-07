Entrepreneurs Can Get Word, Excel, Outlook, and More for Just $50

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TL;DR: Give your PC an upgrade with this lifetime license to Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus for Windows for just $49.97 (MSRP $249.99) through November 8.

Entrepreneurs are usually running a tight ship financially, so making your budget go as far as possible is important. And while software subscriptions might seem like a small expense, over time those monthly fees really add up. Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus for Windows gives you six productivity apps for a one-time low price, so you can cut a subscription fee off your monthly budget.

Right now, you can secure this lifetime license to Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus for Windows for just $49.97 until November 8.

Manage emails, budgets, and more with this Microsoft Office suite

Between managing budgets, responding to emails, and creating documents, the administrative side of entrepreneurship takes up a whole lot of time. If you’re looking to streamline some of these processes, you need Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus for Windows.

This lifetime license gives you tools that help you tackle all of that and more, with old staples you’re used to and new favorites to explore. And you’ll get them all with a non-binding key that links to your device instead of your Microsoft account, saving you money in the long run.

Wondering which tools are included? This Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus license gives you permanent access to Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Access. And you’re getting all of these for less than $9 each.

These apps offer dark mode, enhanced security and compliance capabilities, advanced data analysis, and database management. You’ll also have built-in protections and features that support security and regulatory requirements.

Lock in this lifetime license to Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus for Windows for just $49.97 now through November 8.

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