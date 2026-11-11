Equip Your Business PC With Windows 11 Pro and Microsoft Office for $38.39

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TL;DR: Get Windows 11 Pro’s business features and Office Professional 2021’s desktop apps for $38.39 (reg. $418.99) with code DEAL20.

Setting up a computer for your business comes with a surprisingly long checklist. You need an operating system, software for handling documents and spreadsheets, and tools that can keep up with your daily workload. This Microsoft bundle checks off two major items by pairing Windows 11 Pro with Office Professional 2021. Right now, you can get both for just $38.39 (reg. $418.99) with code DEAL20.

Two essentials for your work PC

Windows 11 Pro provides the foundation, with a few extra tools that can come in handy when you’re running a business. BitLocker helps protect sensitive information through drive encryption, while Hyper-V lets you run virtual machines for development, testing, or working with different operating environments.

Need to try out an unfamiliar application without putting your main Windows setup at risk? That’s where Windows Sandbox comes in, providing an isolated environment for testing software. Windows 11 Pro also supports Microsoft Entra ID, formerly Azure Active Directory, for businesses that use centralized identity and access management.

Then there’s Microsoft Office Professional 2021, which handles the more familiar side of your workday. You get Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Access, and Publisher for everything from drafting proposals and wrangling spreadsheets to preparing presentations, managing email, and maintaining databases. And because these are desktop applications, you can work on locally stored files without a constant internet connection.

Both licenses are intended for one PC. Before purchasing, check that your computer meets Windows 11’s hardware requirements using Microsoft’s PC Health Check app. The Windows license is intended for eligible PCs that need a new license, not for bypassing Windows 11 upgrade restrictions.

Normally $418.99, get the Ultimate Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows + Windows 11 Pro Bundle for $38.39 with code DEAL20.

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