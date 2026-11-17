This story appears in the November 2026 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When Danish Majeed was growing up in Karachi, Pakistan, sports were his world. He played cricket and soccer, and even though they didn’t have basketball in Pakistan, he loved the video game NBA Jam. He always picked the Seattle SuperSonics as his team, even though he had no idea where Seattle was.

Fast-forward four decades, and Majeed owns four Shoot 360 franchises in the Seattle area — three opened since 2025, plus one that he acquired. Shoot 360 is a technology-assisted basketball training facility which offers a mix of individual and group drills. Players are fed balls while surrounded by screens that prompt them to dribble, shoot, and pass while displaying real-time feedback on how to improve. “We make basketball learning incredibly efficient,” Majeed says. “If you’re running around a court rebounding the ball, it might take you an hour and a half to put up 300 shots. Here you can do that many shots in 30 minutes.”

Majeed’s path to owning a basketball franchise was hardly a direct shot from his days of Seattle SuperSonics fandom. He came to the U.S. in the 1990s for college before getting a job in tech sales in New York City. He was there during the 9/11 attacks, and afterward, things changed. “I love the city, and I love how the city came together,” he says, “but there are fringe elements in every society. After 9/11, people who looked like me were kind of followed around. People were yelling and screaming things at me. I developed a debilitating anxiety disorder, to the point of being agoraphobic. I could not ride the subway to my job in Manhattan.”

He left the city and moved to Arizona for a while, then to Seattle. He worked in marketing and tech sales at Microsoft for 10 years, then Amazon, then Salesforce, then an automation company called UiPath. He got married and had two kids. The family has two French bulldogs. But “the whole time I was doing this work,” he says, “I felt like I was wearing a mask, like it wasn’t really me.” One day during the pandemic, he was working from home and after a call his 8-year-old daughter said, “Dad, your work is really boring.” That stuck with Majeed. “I was like, she’s right.”

That began his quest for a more meaningful second chapter. He heard about Shoot 360 from a parent at one of his son’s basketball practices. He reached out to the franchise on a whim. The company offered him one location, and two months after it opened in October 2025, they came to him with news. The only other location in the territory was up for sale: a much bigger facility owned by former Detroit Pistons player Rodney Stuckey. Majeed ended up leveraging his 401(k) to buy that location, and then signed on for two more gyms they were opening in partnership with LA Fitness. Both opened in October 2026.

So it has been one whirlwind of a year, and Majeed has a lot on the line. “I am both feet in, shoulders, head, everything in this. My 401(k), my kid’s college savings.” But one thing’s for sure: No one would ever call his work boring now.

Majeed kept a diary for Entrepreneur on one average day in September 2026. Here’s what his life is like.

Courtesy of Danish Majeed

7:30 a.m.

Most mornings, I go to a beautiful Buddhist temple. Here I am with my daughter Raania, who is 13. You can imagine — as someone who’s trying to run two gyms and open two gyms — stress is on the seventh echelon of the universe. So if I don’t center myself first thing in the morning, I’m toast.

Courtesy of Danish Majeed

9:30 a.m.

My first meeting is at Starbucks, with some parents on the board of a local “feeder” program. Feeders are basically middle school basketball teams that feed into the high school basketball circuit. Our value proposition for them is: “Send your kids to us, and we’ll make them into better basketball players.”

Often, we’ll give a feeder program access to our gym for one night, so they can create an amazing experience for the parents and kids. We benefit because we get all of these parents’ eyes on our technology — and you can’t really understand the power of Shoot 360 until you walk into the gym. It’s a cost-effective marketing strategy because with digital marketing, it costs you $15 a lead. If we generate 40 leads, maybe five actually come into our gym — so we spend $600 to get five people in the gym. But this way, I get a mass of people to come in, and all I have to do is dedicate my space during our off-hours.

Courtesy of Danish Majeed

10:30 a.m.

There’s a strip mall on the way to my next meeting. I’m always carrying a bunch of fliers, Scotch tape, and pins, so this is me stopping at a community board and sticking up some fliers, then leaving others on some of the cars. I think there’s an overreliance on digital marketing. It’s much harder to be there in person.

Courtesy of Danish Majeed

11 a.m.

We open our Renton gym on October 2, and here I am meeting with the Renton Chamber of Commerce. Whatever community we go into, it is super important to join the chamber of commerce. I have not done a great job of integrating into the chamber activities—they’re always inviting me for coffee, breakfast, evening drinks, and this and that — because I just don’t have the bandwidth. But once I have four gyms operational, I’d like to go more. And I’m still checking the box on these critical relationships.

Courtesy of Danish Majeed

12 p.m.

I invited Sullivan Carter, the vice president of Attitude of Gratitude — a top-five tournament organizer — to meet me for lunch at a Punjabi food truck, Papa Masala. Tournament organizers have connections with coaches, who can refer players to us. Plus, tournaments are where a lot of parents come to watch their kids play — and sometimes lose. When you don’t win, you’re like, “What could we have done better?” It’s a critical moment to engage with parents and say, “Well, you could have worked on skill development.” That’s what Shoot 360 is there for.

I chose Papa Masala for our meeting because — I don’t know if it was being in the middle of 9/11 or what — but at this point I feel it is my responsibility to show the fabric of America in my ecosystem. So I take this vice president of basketball to a Punjabi food truck that serves fried fish he’s probably never gonna try on his own. And he said, “Bro, I’m from Louisiana, we have pig hocks and everything! But this is some of the best fish I’ve had in Seattle.”

Courtesy of Danish Majeed

1 p.m.

After lunch, I took Sullivan to visit Shoot 360 Kent, which was still under construction. I want him to see the space so he can be like, “Potentially, in a bind, we could rent their gym space to host our tournaments.”

The other guy with us is my Kent general manager, Diondre Williams. I found him when he saw one of our Instagram posts and reached out. He checked a lot of the boxes I look for. He formerly owned his own basketball development facility and was a trainer through the national championship. He got a lot of fame and accolades. But the true north star was when he said, “Look, man, I don’t wanna be in tournaments. I don’t wanna coach teams. For me, the most important thing is helping kids become better at basketball and life.” And I’m like, “Well, that’s what we do.”

Courtesy of Danish Majeed

1:30 p.m.

A lot of these gyms are far from each other, so I have to do a lot of driving. The drive from the Kent gym to the Lynwood gym is about 40 minutes.

Courtesy of Danish Majeed

2:30 p.m.

My son Sohrab is at the Lynwood gym, so I spend some time with him. He is 15, and he inherited my love for the game. He’s a point guard on his high school team, and he is a pain in his mom’s and my butt ’cause he wants to be in the gym all the time! The good thing for me is that I get to spend time with him there, even when I’m really busy. So here I’m helping him shoot, explaining what the gauges mean. Every time you take a shot, you get feedback on how to become a better shooter.

Courtesy of Danish Majeed

4:30 p.m.

Ice cream socials are held at elementary schools at the beginning of the year, and this school — Lockwood Elementary — is close to the Lynwood gym. When kids are in the first grade and second grade and parents are trying different sports, we want to introduce basketball to them then. So I’m there running a booth, holding a basketball. Sometimes I’ll throw it at a parent and they’ll catch it, almost kind of stunned, and then I’m like, “Well now you’ve got to talk to me!” So, no job is below me. I think it makes a real difference, being out there. I don’t ever want to look back and say, “If only I had done this.”

Courtesy of Danish Majeed

6 p.m.

I rush back to the Kirkland gym to meet a couple who are setting up a stand for their cold-pressed juice business, Juiceman. Here I’m talking to co-owner Shawna LaClef. Their daughter was enrolled in one of our gyms, and they’d been in business for a few months, so I was like, “You know what? I sell a crap load of Gatorade, and I don’t even know if that’s good for kids. You’ve got healthy, cold-pressed juices. I have 100 parents coming in and out of my gym every day. Come set up a booth.” The parents will see that I’m trying to give them cool experiences they typically don’t get from a basketball facility.

Courtesy of Danish Majeed

6:30 p.m.

I like to spend time talking to the kids, observing them not as a parent or a coach, but as a third-party human. I’m like, “Look, man, where are you in Fortnite right now? How many skins do you have?” And the kid will be like, “I have 142 skins now.” And I’m like, “Do you remember when you had one skin?” And he’s like, “Yeah, man, I had to grind a lot.” I’m like, “Well, you know, when Coach Slim is pushing you and you’re at that part in your basketball journey where you’re at skin number one — when you get to skin 142, you won’t believe the amount of work and how far you’ve come.” I like those conversations that allow me to shape not just basketball players, but good human beings.

Courtesy of Danish Majeed

7 p.m.

The way typical sports teams are run, parents are kept at arm’s length because the view is that parents want to interfere in this or that. Sometimes parents aren’t even allowed in the gym while teams are being coached. But in our gym, I tell parents to come right in the middle of the floor where their kids are being taught.

It’s a double-edged sword, because some parents do — based on their extensive coaching experience (I’m being facetious there) — like to tell us how to coach. But that’s OK. I’m willing to fall on that sword, because other parents get to observe their kids putting in effort and learning, trying to do difficult things, sometimes succeeding, sometimes failing. And in this environment where people are struggling with the cost of things and whatnot, it is super important that they understand their return on investment. They get tremendous visibility being right there, talking to the owner, asking questions and getting answers in the moment. And sometimes some of these conversations have nothing to do with basketball. Some conversations are just, “Hey, where did you come from? Where are you going?”