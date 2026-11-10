Larry Page Reportedly Gave This Two-Word Prediction About the Future of AI. Elon Musk Says It’s ‘Accurate.’

Larry Page and Elon Musk don’t talk anymore, but that didn’t stop Musk from praising Page’s prediction about the future of AI — or at least something Page reportedly said to someone else.

It all started with a podcast last week. On the Nov. 4 episode of Invest Like the Best, host Patrick O’Shaughnessy recalls hearing that Page was asked how much of the world’s computing power, the servers that run AI and everything else online, would eventually be in space. Page’s reported answer was “five nines,” or 99.999%.

Musk shared the clip on X on Sunday. “Larry Page has made many accurate predictions and this is one of them,” he wrote.

Larry Page has made many accurate predictions and this is one of them https://t.co/HE2ro6Z2ey — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 8, 2026

The endorsement fits Musk’s own pitch. SpaceX, which absorbed his AI company xAI this year, wants to build AI data centers in space. Earlier this month, Musk argued that AI hardware could be easier to cool in orbit than on Earth. Google is testing the idea too, and its Project Suncatcher chips recently generated their first AI response in orbit.

The two billionaires fell out in 2015 after Musk recruited a top Google AI researcher to co-found OpenAI, according to Yahoo! Finance.