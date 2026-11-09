This Former NASA Engineer Has 85 Million YouTube Subscribers. He Says This Is How to Differentiate Your Videos From AI Slop.

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Key Takeaways Mark Rober is a former NASA-engineer-turned-science-YouTuber with 85.7 million subscribers.

He said in a new interview that the solution to competing against AI-generated videos is to go out and do something noteworthy.

He added that knowing something is real is what draws viewers in.

He rose to fame with YouTube videos like How to Survive a Grenade Blast, which has 100 million views, and Can you swim in Jello?, which has 224 million views.

Now Mark Rober, a former NASA-engineer-turned-science-YouTuber with 85.7 million subscribers, says that there’s a simple way to stand out from the crowd as AI-generated content infiltrates social media.

In a new interview with Business Insider, Rober said the solution to competing against AI slop, or low-quality AI posts, is to go out into the real world and do something noteworthy.

“Do you want to see a simulation of someone dunking a basketball with a sick trick, or do you want to see someone actually do it?” he said. “The fact that you know it’s real is what makes it crazy.”

Rober believes that quality sets his channel apart.

“At least for a while, I think I have a moat on the YouTube channel,” he said. He believes that his real-world experiments and recognizable human personality give his channel an advantage over AI-generated content — at least, for now.

Rober said his YouTube videos generated about $17 million in revenue last year, which is roughly what it cost to produce them. He also makes money through his company CrunchLabs, which sells products like maker kits that introduce young people to science and engineering.

Rober noted that his business now employs more than 200 people. Its mission centers on inspiring curiosity and learning.

“Curiosity is so important in this new age of AI,” Rober said. “It means you just have a lifetime of learning.”

The pros and cons of AI for content creation

AI introduces a conundrum for content creators. The tools that make videos easier to create are also making it harder for individual channels to stand out. For some creators, AI means more growth. Others say it could cause their work to get lost in the crowd.

One popular use case of AI is to help creators introduce existing videos to audiences who speak different languages. For example, translation startup Linguana builds and manages local YouTube channels with AI dubbing. It includes translated thumbnails and descriptions, providing creators with a way to expand internationally without doing all the translation work themselves.

Services like Linguana can allow creators to generate additional income from content they have already created. In April 2025, Linguana told Business Insider that it was generating 10,000 video translations each month for hundreds of YouTubers. The company takes half the revenue generated through its partnerships rather than charging upfront.

However, easier production ushers in a competitive challenge. Rober said that when more people create similar content, technical execution alone may become less valuable. This means that channels built around anonymous narration or animation could face particular challenges as competitors produce content faster and more cheaply.