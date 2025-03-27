'Views May Be Higher': YouTube Just Made a Change to Shorts That Will Increase View Counts — and Possibly Earnings The change aligns YouTube with TikTok and Instagram.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Starting March 31, YouTube will count views instantly when someone plays a YouTube Short video.
  • The previous policy was that a view only counted if a viewer watched for a minimum span of time.
  • YouTube stated that it was updating the policy in response to feedback from creators asking for clarity about how often their Shorts were seen.

Your YouTube Shorts content could soon be racking up much more views.

YouTube announced that starting Monday, it is changing how it counts views on YouTube Shorts, its short-form video section that has a 60 second or less format. Previously, a view only counted if someone watched a Short for a certain number of seconds. Starting on March 31, a view counts instantly when someone plays or replays a Short video.

"Views may be higher moving forward," YouTube wrote in a statement.

That means that even if a user scrolls past a video within a few seconds of it playing, it still counts as a view. This is also how Instagram and TikTok calculate views for short-form videos.

Related: 'I've Never Regretted Leaving the Corporate World Behind': This Former Lawyer Now Makes Six Figures on YouTube — Here's How

YouTube stated that it was making the update in response to feedback from creators who expressed that they wanted to know how often their Shorts were seen, not just how many people watched a substantial portion of a Short.

"We hope that this deeper understanding of your Shorts performance will help you inform your content strategy," YouTube said in the statement.

YouTube is still keeping track of how many people choose to keep watching a Short under a new metric called "engaged views," which pinpoints the number of views from people who watch a Short for a certain length of time. YouTube will base earnings and eligibility for its monetization path, the YouTube Partner Program, on engaged views.

More engaged views could also mean more earnings for entrepreneurs.

Since YouTube Shorts launched in 2021, it has allowed more than one in four creators in the YouTube Partner Program to earn money through the platform. The average earnings are between $0.03 and $0.07 per 1,000 views on a Short, or between $30 and $70 for one million views, per the social media toolkit site Buffer.

Related: YouTube Takes on TikTok With New Tools: 'You Can Build a Business'

Attorney and personal finance expert Erika Kullberg has over 21 million followers on YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube. She noted in May that her top 10 YouTube Shorts received a range of 6.3 million to 48 million views but far less pay than her longer-form YouTube videos with comparable views.

Erika Kullberg

For example, her 48-second Short on negotiating medical bills with over four million views generated $106.85, while her 12-minute longer YouTube video on how she quit her job got slightly fewer clicks, at 3.9 million views, but yielded $45,639.14.

Kullberg says that for her, YouTube is the platform with the biggest payout and that she has made $353,000 from YouTube from 2019 to 2024.

YouTube Shorts draws an average of 70 billion daily views.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

These Married Doctors Used ChatGPT to Start a Side Hustle That Has Nothing to Do With Healthcare — and It's on Track to Hit $75,000

Lee Kojanis, 37, and Daniele Orellana, 34, wanted to address a frustrating issue related to a long-time passion.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

'Cracking Down on Waste, Fraud, and Abuse': President Donald Trump Is Canceling Paper Checks. Here's What We Know.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the Treasury to go digital first. Here's why, and how it will affect future tax refunds.

By Erin Davis
Franchise

Think You're Ready to Franchise Your Business? Here Are 8 Things You Need to Consider First

There are criteria that are indicative of whether or not a business is franchisable.

By Emiliano Jöcker
Devices

Experiencing Work-From-Home Pains? These Ergonomic Upgrades Can Save Your Back and Neck.

These home office upgrades, from standing desks to smart lighting, help you stay on top of your game.

By StackCommerce
Leadership

How Entrepreneurs Can Better Support Their Employees' Mental, Physical and Financial Health

Create a thriving workplace by prioritizing employee well-being.

By Sharon Miller