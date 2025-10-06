Key Takeaways Jimmy Donaldson, who goes by MrBeast on social media, has more than 443 million YouTube subscribers.

Donaldson wrote in a post on X on Sunday that AI had created “scary times” for content creators.

MrBeast is questioning what happens to YouTubers when AI videos become “just as good” as human-created ones.

MrBeast, the world’s top YouTuber with more than 443 million subscribers, is worried about what will happen to his fellow YouTube creators when it becomes impossible to tell AI-generated videos apart from human-created ones.

In a post on X on Sunday, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, said AI videos have created “scary times” for content creators. As AI technology advances, it carries the potential to affect “millions of creators” who depend on YouTube to make a living, he said.

“When AI videos are just as good as normal videos, I wonder what that will do to YouTube and how it will impact the millions of creators currently making content for a living,” Donaldson wrote in the post, which had 5.8 million views at the time of writing. “Scary times.”

Donaldson’s concern arises as AI-created videos gain popularity. Last week, OpenAI released the Sora 2 app, which looks like TikTok but is exclusively for AI videos. Users can generate 10-second clips with just a text prompt. By Friday, even though the app was invite-only, Sora had climbed to No. 1 on Apple’s App Store.

AI videos could pose fresh competition for the millions of creators who run active YouTube channels. Social Blade, a social media statistics site, currently estimates that there are over 68 million active YouTube channels worldwide.

Donaldson amassed a following on YouTube by posting popular videos like “World’s Most Expensive Flights” and “Last to Leave Circle Wins $500,000” (each video has over 500 million views at the time of writing). He gained popularity for his viral, high-budget challenges and high-stakes giveaways.

His influence also extends beyond YouTube: Last year, Donaldson worked with Amazon Prime Video to create the reality competition series “Beast Games.” The show, which aired the final episode of its first season on February 13, was the biggest unscripted show ever for Amazon, with 50 million viewers in its first 25 days. Amazon announced in May that it had renewed “Beast Games” for two additional seasons.

