MrBeast Says He Lost 'Tens of Millions of Dollars' on His Hit Amazon Reality TV Show 'Beast Games' "Beast Games" earned 50 million viewers within its first 25 days.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Amazon reality TV show 'Beast Games' aired the final episode of its first season earlier this month.
  • The show has drawn over 50 million views, but it came at a price for its creator, Jimmy Donaldson, who says he spent tens of millions of his own money to make it.
  • Donaldson says he has no regrets.

On the Amazon reality show "Beast Games," contestants participated in a potato sack race, tower climbing task, and coin collection challenge, among others, as they competed for a $10 million cash prize, the single biggest prize in the history of television and streaming. The show, which aired the final episode of its first season on February 13, was Amazon's biggest unscripted show ever, earning 50 million viewers in its first 25 days.

Now Jimmy Donaldson, the 26-year-old creator who is also known on YouTube as MrBeast, is revealing that he lost "tens of millions" of dollars on the show, but that he has no regrets about using his own money to help fill in the gaps in the show.

"I lost a ton of money filming the show," Donaldson told Steven Bartlett on a "Diary of a CEO" podcast episode released earlier this month. "It was not a good financial decision to make 'Beast Games'."

Jimmy Donaldson. Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Donaldson revealed that the first episode alone required over $15 million to construct the set, which consisted of 1,000 towers that were each 10 feet tall. The set of the second episode, meanwhile, took $14 million to build.

Related: MrBeast Has Grown Up. He Thinks His YouTube Videos Should Too.

Donaldson declined to specify how much the entire 10-episode season cost but said that the show cost more than its $100 million budget overall.

However, when Bartlett asked if he had any regrets, Donaldson said no.

"For me, it was about making season one as good as possible," Donaldson stated. "I can't let the YouTube community down."

According to Donaldson, YouTube creators don't have a good reputation when it comes to moving over to streaming platforms. He said that even he, as the YouTuber with the most subscribers in the world, struggled to garner interest among streaming executives for his show.

So the stakes weren't just high for "Beast Games," they were high for the YouTube community at large, Donaldson said. Now that the show is a success, doors are opening for him and other creators.

"I already know of two creators who have signed deals just based on the success of 'Beast Games,' and probably hundreds of millions of dollars [are] going to flow into creators' pockets just because of 'Beast Games' in the next year," Donaldson claimed.

Related: MrBeast Has Grown Up. He Thinks His YouTube Videos Should Too.

Donaldson also revealed in the interview that while he may be a billionaire on paper, he actually has less than $1 million in his bank account. Though he gives himself a salary, he ensures it is just enough to cover his personal expenses. He reinvests the rest into his brand.

Beast Games is available exclusively on Prime Video. According to Donaldson, the show attracts about 700,000 new unique viewers every day.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

MacKenzie Scott's Nearly $20 Billion in Donations Has Had a 'Transformative Effect,' According to a New Study. Here's How.

Scott is worth around $40.2 billion and is the 41st richest person in the world.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Says the U.S. Government Is 'Not Very Competent' and Hopes Elon Musk's DOGE Is 'Quite Successful'

In a new interview with CNBC, JPMorgan's CEO said DOGE's work "needs to be done."

By Erin Davis
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

'We Need a Whole Bunch of Niceness in the World': Shaq Shares What Four Decades of High-Pressure Situations Has Taught Him About Leadership

Four-time NBA champion, entrepreneur and investor Shaquille O'Neal spoke about his new businesses and his unique leadership style.

By Dan Bova
Operations & Logistics

This Is the Real Secret to Exceeding Your Customer's Expectations

Investing in employee development is a proven strategy for any business striving for long-term success and sustained growth.

By Nathan Miller
Travel

Fly Like an Executive for a Year and Save up to 90% for Just $30

Get the best deals on economy domestic and international plane fares delivered right to your e-mail Inbox or mobile app.

By Entrepreneur Store